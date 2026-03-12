Just when you may have thought fashion month was over, Alessandro Michele of Valentino shook things up on March 12 in Rome with an off-calendar show. The scheduling announcement was made in December, just before the passing of its founder, Valentino Garavani, on January 19. Michele decided to pay homage to the label’s Italian roots by trading in the brand’s usual PFW time slot for Rome’s 17th-century Palazzo Barberini art museum — a Baroque palace which houses ancient Roman artwork in a Rococo-style apartment. And who better to fill the front row than Hollywood royal, Gwyneth Paltrow?

Ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, which the Marty Supreme actor is slated to attend, she squeezed in a quick trip to Italy to see the Maison’s Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection. She wore a lime green babydoll dress layered over white floral printed tights that first made an appearance in the Valentino Pre-Fall 2026 lookbook. Paltrow’s lime ensemble felt like a callback to her iconic Donna Karan two-piece set in the 1998 film, Great Expectations.

Either way, the Oscar winner was in good company with other VIPs and friends of the house, like musicians Tyla and Lily Allen, and fellow actor, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. The Goop founder, however, holds a special place in Valentino history for not only wearing the label on some of her most memorable red carpet occasions, (she even wore one of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s designs to her 2018 wedding to Brad Falchuk), but also for her special years-long friendship with Garavani.

“I was so lucky to know and love Valentino — to know the real man, in private. The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much,” Paltrow said in a tribute to Valentino on Instagram.

(+) Gwyneth Paltrow on the set of Great Expectations. Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma/Getty Images (+) Gwyneth Paltrow and Valentino J. Vespa/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Michele’s fourth installment for the label (he was formerly the creative director of Gucci), was titled "Interferenze," which translates to Interferences in English. The clothing featured signature Michele maximalist styles like ornate statement jewelry, printed tights, big fur coats with belts, and plenty of naked dresses (think Paltrow saw any that she liked for this Sunday?). The collection also included some pairs of the brand’s latest spin on the nostalgic 2010s rockstud heels.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebrities who landed in Rome to see the off calendar show.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Tyla

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Lily Allen

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

PinkPantheress

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Iris Law

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Bianca Balti