This year marks the 20th anniversary of Copenhagen Fashion Week. In August, much of Europe is out on vacation, yet the city stays alight with events celebrating the brands that have defined not only Scandinavian style, but the trend cycle as a whole. Although the city may have been once dominated by the Ganni aesthetic, defined by bright colors and bold prints, a staid minimalism has taken root as a signature alternative.

In part, what sets Copenhagen’s runways apart is that they’re rooted squarely in real life. Around the city, women commute to work via bicycle, dressed in trousers, tees, and their signature Havaianas sandals. On the runways, like in the street style outside the shows, that practicality is reflected in clothes that are delightfully wearable. Trends throughout the week included monochromatic dressing, sheer layering, and day-to-drinks tops.

The city’s defining labels like The Garment, MKDT, and Skall Studio have helped to establish (and push) the boundaries of Scandinavian style. But, the week also included a few guest designers from abroad, including Milan-based Institution, who showed one of the strongest collections of the week, and New York’s Collina Strada.

While Copenhagen doesn’t attract as many celebrities as Paris or New York, there was still a number of appearances, including Leslie Jones at Stine Goya, and model Erin Wasson, who walked the final show of the week, Caro Editions.

Here’s what to know about Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027.

Institution

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Milan-based label Institution was founded in 2024 by Galib Gassanoff, who is a nominee for the 2026 LVMH prize. The collection is mostly hand-crafted, drawing inspiration from the designer’s native home in Azerbeijan. Models walked over carpets wearing handmade jorabs, thick socks, while dressed in sculptural knits and voluminous coats which examine the idea of belonging. The collection was both serious and extravagant, evoking a sense of wonderment despite its simplicity.

By Malene Birger

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Showing for the first time in six years, the By Malene Birger show was held at sunset on the outskirts of Copenhagen. The clothes came down the runway as a reflection of the changing sky, starting white, into soft pinks and yellows, and finally black, Scandinavian minimalism with a slightly playful touch. Model Mona Tougaard closed the show.

Anne Sofie Madsen

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The New Desire was the title of Madsen’s spring 2027 collection, in which sheer layers and simple silhouettes defined an exploration of transformation and identity. As Danish recorder virtuoso Michala Petri played a number of instruments, models walked through the sun-filled gallery space, tails of floating fabric following behind them. Madsen also collaborated with Nike on a selection of jersey pieces for the show, a relaxed foil to the sophisticated styles throughout.

Nicklas Skovgaard

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Retro with a twist, the Nicklas Skovgaard show brought a touch of edge to classic silhouettes. While True Blue performed, models arrived to the runway by vintage car, exiting elegantly from the backseat to begin their walk past the crowd. A darling among the Copenhagen fashion community, Skovgaard’s show was a must for the city’s most stylish residents.

Collina Strada

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New York-based designer Collina Strada showed during Copenhagen Fashion Week in partnership with the Climate Pledge. Strada’s commitment to sustainable fashion practices made her a natural fit for Copenhagen, where designers must meet transparency guidelines in order to show their collections.

For Spring, models walked along the water at sunset, dressed in otherworldly pieces inspired by “delirium in bloom,” a playful mix of voluminous separates and reimagined dresses, styled as if each model is a party-goer on her way home from a magical night out.