Justin Bieber released a surprise album, the first in four years. The Summer I Turned Pretty is returning for its third and final season. This month is shaping up to be one for the books. And lest we forget about the July fashion news. Now that you’re done gushing over the fabulous Haute Couture Week runway and street style moments, it’s time to read up on all the industry happenings.

If you happen to be vacationing in Venice this summer, add checking out Missoni’s pop-up at the lavish five-star JW Marriott Venice Resort & SPA to your itinerary. Nestled in the hotel’s garden, the small boutique offers women’s and men’s resortwear, perfect to work into your getaway wardrobe. Won’t be in Italy? You can still spice up your summer assortment with the month’s brand collaborations. Foodies will love Rails’ partnership with Giadzy, launched by chef Giada De Laurentiis. In addition to feminine dresses and classic button-ups, the capsule includes a cute striped apron. And should your dress collection be falling flat, look to RIXO’s capsule with fashion editor Billie Bhatia — you may have a hard time picking from the wide assortment of printed frocks.

For more must-know July fashion news worth reading up on, continue below. As always, we’ll update this post throughout the month, so don’t forget to check back.

Gabbriette & Amelia Gray Hamlin Model In New Fendi Campaign

Courtesy Of Fendi

Fendi revived its iconic Spy Bag, with buzzy models Gabbriette and Amelia Gray Hamlin fronting the accompanying campaign, which launched on July 3. Photographed and directed by Stevie Dance, the ad shows the two models with cotton candy-colored bags — pastel pink and powder blue — slung over their shoulders. The Spy Bag originally launched in 2005 under the creative direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, and quickly became a celebrity it piece. Now, 20 years later, the fashion house brought it back as part of its Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Missoni Opens A Pop-Up At JW Marriott Venice

Courtesy Of JW Marriott

This month, Missoni opened a pop-up at the stunning JW Marriott Venice Resort & SPA. The Italian fashion house brought its signature bold colors, hallmark patterns, and luxe fabrics to the temporary space, located in the five-star hotel’s garden. Inside, guests will be met with a curated collection of women’s and men’s luxury resortwear. Furnishings from the brand’s home line, such as poufs and lounge seating, help bring the small boutique to life. The pop-up goes until Sept. 15 — make sure to stop by if you’re in the area (if yes, lucky you).

RIXO Drops A Collab With Billie Bhatia

Courtesy Of RIXO

On July 8, London-based brand RIXO and Billie Bhatia, a fashion editor and podcaster, launched a 16-piece collection, ranging from sizes 2 to 22. Inspired by Ibiza, the offerings include floaty printed dresses, graphic tees, silk scarves, and more summer staples. The line is incredibly special to Bhatia, who is a longtime fan of the label. “RIXO has been a brand that I have relied on time and time again to see me through important moments in my life where I have wanted to look and feel my best,” she said in a press release. “The care and dedication that goes into crafting each piece, makes me feel considered and seen.”

Avaline Partners With Stella McCartney

Now that’s one stylish bottle of rosé. Avaline, the organic wine brand founded by Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, partnered with Stella McCartney to design a limited-edition bottle for its classic French Rosé, which features bright notes of summer melon and citrus zest, per the product description. Ringing in at $26, the beverage is emblazoned with both brands’ logos in a red and peach color palette, perfectly complementing the summery drink.

Rails Teams Up With Giadzy

Courtesy Of Rails

Fashion and food continue to overlap, most recently with the Rails and Giadzy collaboration. Together, the Los Angeles-based brand and the food and lifestyle platform, founded by chef Giada De Laurentiis, designed a seven-piece capsule, which fuses the former’s Southern California style with the latter’s playful aesthetic. The collection focuses on travel-approved linen looks, such as a polka dot dress, a fruit printed button-up, and a striped apron. The brands even released an exclusive recipe for a lemony cherry tomato confit bucatini. Bon appétit.

Fashion & Wellness Brand Mindless Labs Launches

Courtesy Of Mindless Labs

Mindless Labs, a fashion-meets-mental wellness brand founded by Chris Magleby and Catilin Hansen, launched on July 9. Every item from its debut collection — which features 22 athleisure looks, ranging from tees to hoodies — funds a free app that provides mental health tools. Each style comes with a QR code that purchasers can scan to access the app, which provides educational, inspirational, and healing resources.