Blast-from-the-past fashion trends have a funny way of reappearing when you least expect them to. Last year, for instance, early aughts-inspired peplum had quite the triumphant return, thanks to designers like Tory Burch and Brandon Maxwell, who debuted the look in their Fall/Winter 2023 collections. And this summer, perhaps you’ve heard rumblings about a certain footwear silhouette of yore roaring back into the fashion landscape. Yep, we’re referring to toe ring sandals, a style that reigned in the ‘90s and early 2000s.

It’s safe to assume the slightly polarizing silhouette hasn’t been on your radar in years, if not decades. But that may have changed over the past six months or so, as the trend has slowly been gaining traction — and the latest styles are a stark contrast to the Y2K iterations (you know, the flashy, crystal-encrusted toe accents).

On the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, luxury labels pushed the toe ring agenda, offering luxe, of-the-moment takes on the style. Heavy hitter Proenza Schouler debuted kitten heels in black, bright red, and white, all of which featured unique twisted toe straps. (The black pair alongside fiery red tights is a must-try combo.) Then there was Loewe’s version — a chunky leather sandal adorned with a thick toe ring and gold buckle.

And the celebrity crowd also seems to be quite fond of the summer sandal trend. Just look to Kylie Jenner, who was an early adopter of the look, having worn a white Sportmax toe ring sandal-boot (see it for yourself below) in September 2023 for Paris Fashion Week. More recently, in late May, Emily Ratajkowski expressed her love for the style as well. The My Body author fronted Tory Burch’s summer campaign, donning a white iteration festooned with a chunky silver accent.