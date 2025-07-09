Kendall Jenner’s summer style is never not on the mood board. Between her envy-inducing vacation wardrobe, her wedding guest attire, and even her outfits for picking up a quick coffee, the supermodel continues to influence how a generation of fans dress up and down.

As creative director of luxury e-tailer FWRD, she makes it easy to figure out exactly what kind of staples one needs to emulate her cool girl vibe. Each season, the 29-year-old hand picks what she’s leaning towards, curating a desirable mix of both high-end luxury and attainable pieces as simple as her favorite socks, caps, and t-shirts. Not stopping there, Jenner further convinces shoppers what to add to cart by starring in a dreamy campaign.

Launched today, her summer-ready assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories is brimming with carefree and simple yet chic pieces for the beach, the city, the farm, and more. Coinciding with a Cass Bird-photographed shoot with Malina Joseph Gilchrist on styling duty, it’s a cheat sheet to figuring out some of the hard-working must-haves that are missing from your current rotation.

Without further ado, here’s how to dress for a supermodel summer.

Stripey Swimwear

Cass Bird

Whether you’re enjoying Euro summer or just flitting around your back yard, a feel-good colorful striped bikini by New York-based brand Solid & Striped lends a nice sense of nostalgia.

Little Brown Dress

Cass Bird

LBD may have been in our collective fashion lexicon forever, but the shorthand is now increasingly referring to a little brown dress. This one, from buzzy Turkish brand Siedrés, is one you’ll get the mileage out of all season long.

Americana Denim

Cass Bird

Dungarees, when teamed with the right accessories and attitude, can be both relaxed and refined. Jenner gave them the thumbs up in her edit, as well as denim with a distinctly Americana nod. Think lace-up detailing and Western influences a’plenty — now you just need to find a horse to hang out with.

Teeny Shorts

Cass Bird

No, it’s not in your imagination — itty bitty shorts are indeed having a moment. Make like Kenny in these racecar red cashmere ones from her bestie Gigi Hadid’s brand, Guest in Residence.

Girl Next Door Accessories

Cass Bird

From suede sneakers to sports caps, the catwalk queen’s sense of style is made relatable by her penchant for more chill elements.

The Summer Evening Set

Cass Bird

There’s arguably no texture more summer-ready than crochet, and with a slightly silvery lurex finish, this Rabanne set will really take you places.

The Flannel Shirt

Cass Bird

Supermodel off-duty 101? The grunge era flannel shirt gets a haute update when worn like a shacket over a white mini.

The Pretty Dress

Cass Bird

Let the unexpected addition of chunky black leather boots take your butter yellow milk maid dress from innocent to insouciant.