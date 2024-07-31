And just like that, Team USA made history yet again. At the Paris Olympics on July 30, America’s gymnastics team — led by Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera — took home the coveted gold medal for the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final. Not only that, but Biles broke a notable record of her own. Biles officially became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in Team USA history with eight medals, including five golds. The athletes did all of this in equally headline-making uniforms, too. Team USA’s leotards sparkled just as much as their gold medals.

As the Fabulous Five made their way onto the stage at Paris’ Bercy Arena, it was clear they were going for gold — both mentally and sartorially. In true Olympics fashion, the quintet was dressed in custom one-pieces from sportswear company, GK Elite — the exclusive label that’s designed Team USA’s uniforms since 2000. According to Vogue, GK Elite created 10 handmade leotards for the gymnasts to choose from, but ultimately, they ended up with the most patriotic option for the Team Final. Like many Team USA uniforms across various categories, the “Go For Glory” look paid homage the U.S. flag. Half of the white one-piece was adorned in red stripes, while the other shoulder was dark blue with silver stars. The brand used four-way stretch fabrics as well as a custom red-dyed satin to properly conform to each gymnast’s movements. GK Elite’s design director, Jeanne Diaz shared with Vogue that each leotard was adorned with roughly 10,000 Swarovski crystals in different patriotic shades, shapes, and sizes, which was nearly 2,000 more than they wore for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “We wanted to make sure everybody felt comfortable and confident walking out onto that floor. [The Team] loves crystals — the more crystals, the better,” Diaz told Vogue.

GK Elite has been preparing for America’s “redemption tour” (Biles’ words) since the Tokyo Games, when the GOAT dropped out of the competition and Team USA placed second in the Team Final. The entire process was around four years in the making, as each piece was handmade by around 50 employees, Diaz told SELF. When the label created the Paris Olympics mood boards shortly after the Tokyo Olympics, they drew inspiration from Parisian design and art — think soft, curved lines, Chantilly lace, and even corsetry, Diaz added. These French elements can be seen in the gleaming red strokes across the leotard’s bodice as well as the subtle dipped back.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport

But wait, there’s more. At the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Qualification on July 28, Team USA set the standard in another custom GK Elite leotard fittingly named the “Star-Spangled Shine.” They all coordinated in the most expensive Team USA uniform of all time, reportedly costing $3,000 each. This initial Olympics-ready look took a more subtle approach to patriotism with a metallic blue bottom and a matching semi-sheer mock-neck bodice. The long-sleeve top mirrored the U.S. flag once again with a variety of stars outlined with an abundance of Swarovski crystals.

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As the Artistic Individual All-Around competition draw near (mark your calendars for August 1 at 12:15 p.m. EST), prepare yourself for yet another stellar leotard. Stay tuned to TZR for all the details on Team USA’s final ‘fit for the Paris Olympics. It’s sure to be a great one.