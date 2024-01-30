Though Copenhagen is not technically considered one of the four main cities on the fashion month calendar, it certainly knows how to get the sartorial party started. Taking place right now, a week before festivities kick off in New York, the CPHFW shows are teeming with enticing silhouettes from industry-favorite Danish labels like Saks Potts (the lace-up leather trousers were a fan favorite) and Nicklas Skovgaard (check out this cupcake-like skirt). So it makes sense, then, that the attendees have also turned up for the events in adventurous, feel-good outfits, and this time around is no exception. Just peek at the Copenhagen Fall/Winter 2024 Fashion Week street style, which will most definitely put a smile on your face.

Considering the Danish capital is the first stop on the fashion month tour, it provides a first glimpse at the season’s most popular street style trends. A few guests, for one, solidified fur coats as the outerwear look du jour this winter. What’s more, another showgoer confirmed Salomon sneakers are fashion’s newest It kick, replacing the beloved Samba kicks. And, unsurprisingly, fashion girls are taking to the sidewalks in vivid red accents (think bags, beanies, and shoes).

To see what other looks are trending outside the CPHFW shows, keep scrolling ahead. As a reminder, the events go until Feb. 2, so keep checking back for more can’t-miss street style moments throughout the week.

Day 2

No, the tie trend hasn’t lost momentum. Take this guest, who paired her plaid accent with a silky yellow set, as proof.

This showgoer piled statement pearls on top of her fuzzy cream jacket.

Walking from show to show is much more fun in a fringe-y maxi skirt.

Sisters Fia and Amaka Hamelijnck were all smiles in their furry outerwear.

Winter-ify your white lace skirt with a toasty turtleneck and durrable leather boots.

It was only a matter of time before the hot pant trend, which dominated the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, trickled down to the streets.

Why stop at one over-the-top earring when you can wear two?

Day 1

Throwing a skinny belt over your coat is a simple styling hack that will really shake up your whole look.

Can’t decide between a flowy dress or slouchy trousers? Try sporting them both.

This puffy white Prada jacket is the next best thing to wearing your comforter to the shows.

Cool and comfortable, Salomon sneakers have the Scandi set’s stamp of approval.

Maximalists should take styling notes from Anais Van Oeke’s print mixing game. The Antwerp-based creative teamed a cherry-covered coat with polka trousers and, finally, finished the look with red GANNI flats.

A lightweight varsity jacket is a great transitional piece to have in reach when temperatures begin to rise.

Leopard tights underneath denim Bermuda shorts may sound like an outlandish combo, but as this showgoer proves, the eye-grabbing duo is surprisingly chic.

A red bag can punch up your entire outfit — especially when it’s in a quirky, cool material.

This insider arrived at the Nicklas Skovgaard show wearing a brown suede jacket and relaxed jeans. (But really, it’s the adorable dog at her side that makes the look for us.)

These metallic silver boots may not be made for walking, but they sure look spectacular.

Rocking a luxe fur jacket alongside a fitted checkered dress, this guest took a more prim and polished approach to the viral “mob wife” aesthetic.

Stockholm-based stylist Susan Stjernberger faced the chilly weather in style with her pastel pink fur jacket