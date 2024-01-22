Sure, she may be tuning into the action from a cozy, warm box, but Taylor Swift’s dedication to the Kansas City Chiefs is impressive, especially in the dead of winter. That’s right, not even teeth-chattering, insanely windy forecast is enough to cause the singer to skip a Sunday night game. On Jan. 21, the Grammy-winning musician was at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, where the Chiefs won against the Buffalo Bills. And true to form, Swift arrived to the outing in her best game day attire, which included a varsity jacket with a very hefty price tag.

Over the past few months, the “Lavender Haze” singer has created quite the collection of cool, sporty outerwear. Her pick last evening, though, might be the most enticing one yet. While rooting on her boyfriend alongside close friend Brittany Mahomes and Jason Kelce, Swift was captured donning Gant’s Blank Canvas Project x Kilo Kish Bouclé Varsity Jacket. Designed by singer Kilo Kish, the oversized look retails for $1,800 but is currently marked down to $900. However, it’s completely sold out, and we have a sneaking suspicion fervent Swifties have something to do with that.

On the bottom, Swift went with simple and sleek black pants, allowing the topper to get all the glory. To keep warm in the frigid temperatures, the A-lister worked in a bold red beanie into the outfit. Finally, Little Liffner’s Maccheroni Saddle Bag Black and a simple gold pendant necklace finished the look. (Of course, Swift rocked her signature vibrant red lip color, too.)

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images Sport

If she’s wearing a nearly $2K varsity jacket now, just imagine what Swift’s game day selection will entail if the Chiefs go to the 2024 Super Bowl — she’ll pull out all the stops, no question about it. Until then, recreate the musician’s latest Sunday night look with the styles ahead.