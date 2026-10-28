Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Much like switching characters on screen, Ella Hunt’s wardrobe adapts to her ever-changing schedule. “When I’m on set, I want my clothes to feel like I can do anything in them,” the Dickinson actor tells TZR during a recent call, adding she likes her pieces to feel like a “warm hug.” When Hunt is on the promotional circuit, though, she switches sartorial gears. “I love to feel minimal and classic, but with some kind of element of play,” she explains. And when she’s simply dressing for a day out and about? It’s all about ease, with stylish outerwear and a great pair of jeans among her non-negotiables.

“I think winter is my favorite season to dress because a great coat hides all manner of sins,” Hunt says with a laugh. The outfit formula strikes a balance between androgyny and femininity, a sartorial juxtaposition the rising star gravitates toward. To give her outfits a personal touch, Hunt incorporates a vintage piece, whether it’s a shirt or one of the belts her mom has collected over the years.

Though Hunt may have access to a slew of fashion brands today, that was far from the case growing up. “I grew up on a farm [in Parracombe, South West England], and the nearest shopping mall was like 40 minutes away,” she says. One store she frequented whenever she made the journey? Banana Republic. “It felt like a really special occasion going in there as a kid,” Hunt reflects. These days, she turns to the label for her everyday staples. So, naturally, fronting Banana Republic’s holiday campaign was a full-circle moment for the actor.

What’s more, the project marked Hunt’s first-ever fashion campaign. Making the experience even more memorable? Having her mom by her side. “It felt very special to bring her with me and to do it together,” Hunt shares. “My mom is my style hero — she’s a great collector of clothes and appreciator of fashion.” Afterward, the mother-daughter duo celebrated with dinner in Paris.

(+) Courtesy Of Banana Republic (+) Courtesy Of Banana Republic INFO 1/2

If you resonate with Hunt’s ever-evolving style, shop some of the most-worn pieces in her closet below.