Hardly a week goes by without Hailey Bieber wearing something millions of women will happily sell out in a matter of hours. Sometimes that’s a shade of nail polish, other times a simple pair of flip-flops. Recently, the Rhode founder has been on a tear when it comes to covet-worthy fashion moments while bouncing around Europe for Paris Fashion Week and other overseas events. On Monday, she resurrected Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s rehearsal dress from the archives, then she followed that up with an oversized Saint Laurent suit for the house’s memorable runway show on Tuesday. Making it three-for-three, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Bieber’s gold dress instantly became NYE inspo for those who are already dreaming of holiday dressing.

Lately it seems the Saint Laurent ambassador has been embracing minimalism more than ever — as evidenced by the aforementioned Narciso Rodriguez dress from Cerruti’s spring 1997 collection. So when she arrived at the Café Rhode pop-up at Paris bistro La Bonaparte Wednesday evening, it was no surprise that she was chic yet understated in a metallic babydoll mini dress styled simply with matching strappy sandals and a diamond bracelet. Bieber kept the shimmering champagne-colored Saint Laurent dress as the star of the show with her newly chocolate brown hair down and loose with a manicure to match.

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Whether she was aware of it or not, Bieber got fashion followers everywhere already giddily planning their holiday looks. It hits all the usual marks: sparkly, sexy, and able to be layered up as the season cools down (just add a black blazer and tights). Beyond that, the simple silhouette also has that ‘90s nostalgia factor that’s still a major trend. It’s something you might have expected to see on Jennifer Aniston or Kate Moss three decades ago.

That said, you certainly don’t have to wait for the holidays to copy the Rhode founder’s look — even if you can’t get your hands on her exact gold Saint Laurent dress. Look for hallmark characteristics like a micro-mini length, an empire waist, and a lingerie-inspired bodice. And of course, it should sparkle like a disco ball on New Year’s Eve. For even more Bieber-esque styling, keep your hair, makeup, and accessories pared down. It nods to the ‘90s while still feeling timeless — the kind of look that truly never goes out of style.