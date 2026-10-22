Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Saks, Revolve, Stuart Weitzman — content creator Hannah Porter had plenty of industry experience under her belt before striking out on her own in early 2025. Since then, the New Yorker has built a devoted following, thanks in part to her social media series Lovey’s List, a weekly edit of her favorite fashion and beauty finds. She’s also co-designed a collection with Wayf and launched a budding Substack, P.S. I Lovey You. In other words, if this is your first time hearing about Porter, it certainly won’t be the last.

When it comes to getting dressed, Porter has a golden rule of thumb: If an outfit doesn’t make a statement through color, it needs texture. “If it doesn't have texture, it needs shape or movement,” she tells TZR. Ideally, though, her ensembles check all three boxes. The tastemaker has always gravitated toward pieces that feel unique or a little unexpected. “I love the contrast of something as classic and lived-in as vintage denim with a jacket that has a personality of its own,” Porter shares. “To me, personal style is all about taking something familiar and making it feel entirely your own.”

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Now that the weather is cooling down in New York, Porter has a fall outfit on repeat: a statement jacket, a tee, and vintage Levi’s. “I'm a firm believer that the jacket is the outfit,” says Porter. “Whether it’s an oversized leather jacket, a dramatic fur coat, or something with fringe, texture, or an unexpected silhouette, I love letting my outerwear do the talking.” Add a fun shoe and bold sunnies, and out the door she goes. “It’s easy, but never feels basic.”

Having this formula in her back pocket comes in handy when no two days look the same for Porter. “Different cities, different climates, different events, so I need pieces that can work overtime,” she explains. Thanks to its versatility, her go-to outfit can take her from morning to night with ease. “If I’m running to a collection preview during the day, I can wear it with a ballet flat or a sneaker, and if I’m heading to dinner or an event that evening, I’ll swap in a really good boot or statement heel,” Porter shares. The foundation typically stays the same, but a few simple styling tweaks make it feel fresh time and time again.

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Ahead, Porter shares a handful of her go-to pieces, from statement jackets to vintage jeans. And if you aren’t already, be sure to follow along with her weekly social media series.