Marc Fisher LTD is coming for your fall wardrobe. The brand, founded in 2015 to create “casual luxe” footwear, is aiming to redefine the seasonal uniform with its fresh offering of boots (of course) as well as other key autumn essentials. To celebrate the launch of its FW26 collection, the brand partnered with luxury NYC tailoring house ALTS earlier this month on an event titled “Your Fall Uniform, From Hem to Heel,” which allowed guests to build their perfect seasonal ensemble. The collaboration drove home the brand’s mission to have its customers think beyond the boot and see “styling from the ground up,” says Shanya Fernando Perera, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Marc Fisher Footwear.

“In this case, she looks at how the proportion of a boot grounds the hem of an oversized trouser, an elongated coat, or denim,” says Perera to The Zoe Report. “Partnering with ALTS was about celebrating that relationship between precise tailoring and premium styling. Marc Fisher LTD is always about building foundational, high-rotation anchors that seamlessly integrate with modern, tailored wardrobes.”

In addition to ALTS, the footwear brand also partnered with Leon’s Bagels in Nolita to promote the fall collection, further leaning into “community-focused, unexpected collaborations,” an ongoing strategy that expands into 2027. “We will continue joining forces with lifestyle, culinary, and design spaces outside traditional footwear to celebrate the actual daily rituals of our community across key regional markets,” says Perera.

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This message of versatility is seemingly catching on. Within the past couple of weeks, the brand’s latest boot styles are already being seen on a slew of it girls including Barbara Palvin, who wore the label’s sky-high Callena stiletto style while running to a fitting for the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung, who wore the Sadler lug sole boot for the Knicks opening game on Oct. 20. Both style muses effortlessly drove home the label’s message of everyday luxury and ease, which has been baked into its ethos for more than a decade.

“The core vision hasn’t wavered: delivering elevated, casual-luxe design with lasting quality,” says Perera. “That commitment to accessible, design-led footwear is as true today as it was on day one. Our mission now centers on high-rotation versatility — creating the pieces that bridge her casual meetings, coffee runs, dinner reservations, and weekend travel. The styling is looser, cooler, and more personal.”

And said pieces transcend boots. The FW26 collection is rife with seasonal staples that incorporate the label’s signature craftsmanship and sleek design, from the Taten, a wedged pump slingback, and textured Mary Jane flat Gorga to the Mazle, a rich leather loafer. The common thread throughout the new installment are the brand’s founding design codes — architectural heel shapes, sculpted toes, clean proportions, and premium leathers and suedes that age beautifully.

“While those core codes have remained steady, the execution has gotten sleeker and more relaxed,” explains Perera. “Hardware is kept minimal; silhouettes have leaned into cleaner lines and richer textural interplay. It’s about stripping out the excess noise so the shape and the material do all the talking.”

No matter where life might lead you this fall, Marc Fisher LTD aims to have a footwear solution for you, further “redefining the fall uniform” and whatever that may mean for its individual customer. “[The Marc Fisher girl] is the ultimate cool working girl — navigating a full, fast-paced life with effortless personal style,” says Perera. “She leans into an understated, downtown aesthetic: high taste, low noise. She isn’t swayed by disposable micro-trends, but she wants to feel current, sharp, and put-together.”

Ahead, shop Marc Fisher LTD’s fall collection.