It wouldn’t be fashion week without at least one Kate Moss sighting, whether she’s sitting front row at Burberry or Saint Laurent or on the runway at Gucci. This season, luckily for her fans, the supermodel has been staying pretty visible — especially while in Milan and Paris. Exactly one week following her buzzy Gucci finale walk where she wore a black glittering gown with a G-string, she decided to step out in yet another exposed underwear look. On Mar. 4, Moss wrapped up her trip to France with daughter Lila Moss by causing a media frenzy at her final stop.

Moss was lensed outside of Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 2026/27 show wearing a sheer polka dot blouse tucked into a netted midi skirt. Not only did she decide to put her black bikini cut panties on full display, but she opted to skip a bra entirely, creating a side boob moment that was so uniquely her. She styled herself with sleek patent leather strappy mules, dangling diamond earrings, and a black and gold evening clutch.

Moss’ silhouette for Tom Ford was right on theme for creative director Haider Ackermann’s newest collection, too. Similarly shaped belted pencil skirts and see through tops were sprinkled in throughout the runway. And even though Tom Ford himself is no longer running the label, Moss will always have a special association to his name for their early collaboration reviving Gucci together in the nineties (she famously walked in Tom Ford’s Gucci debut show in 1995).

(+) Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images (+) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Before arriving at the venue, the entrepreneur kept cozy departing her hotel in a brown fur buttoned coat draped over her shoulders.

FJLON3/Getty Images

Earlier that day, she was spotted wearing another, more casual, underwear-friendly look for making the PFW rounds.

(+) Neil Mockford/Getty Images (+) FJLON3/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The night before she attended the Saint Laurent after-party in a black see through catsuit and a pink and white jacket with black piping.

FJLON3/Getty Images

One thing’s for sure: Moss will never pass up an opportunity to show off her underwear.