Around the beginning of the 2020s, jewelry trends had significantly shifted towards more obviously modern, brightly-hued, almost candy-like kitschy pieces — think neon pink enamel rings, rainbow pavé bubble letter pendants, and lucite jelly charms. Fast forward six years later, the market has come around to a more subdued state of mind, with more brands embracing classic gold and silver metals, subtle statement stones, and art deco-y silhouettes of jewelry’s past. Rather than be bold via bright, overly saturated colors and (sometimes) overwhelming stacks of sparklers, designers are looking to vintage jewelry, estate sale finds, and retro renderings for their new releases.

While some enjoy the thrill of scrounging for treasure in an unorganized flea market bin, others prefer to find future heirlooms in a more curated fashion. Enter: brands like Heaven Mayhem and Bellboy Design, two jewelry collections founded by vintage-obsessed women (Pia Mance and Caelynn Bell, respectively) with their fingers on the pulse of online accessory trends. Between the two labels, some of their bestsellers include 1920s-influenced tassel necklaces, textured metal earrings reminiscent of ‘80s Chanel, and a compact-pendant-hybrid inspired by 1940s minaudières.

Mance has said she would spend hours sifting through her grandmother’s trove of jewelry as a child — finding oversized ‘80s clip-on earrings, ‘70s yellow-gold geometric chunky chains, and beyond. Now, she’s refreshing those familiar favorites for a new generation, with a line specifically designed to emulate the nostalgia of older adornments.

If you’re also one of those people who loves poking around their grandparents’ old wardrobes and jewelry boxes but wants instant shopping satisfaction without any rummaging requirements, we’ve rounded up our favorite vintage-inspired jewelry available to buy right now. See them all below.

The M Jewelers The Naia Citrine Pendant Necklace $86 $58 See On The M Jewelers If you love 1970s bohemian style, this citrine-adorned pendant makes for a major moment. The actual necklace — an earthy leather cord — adds a bit of modern edge.

Stone Fruit Core Ring $275 See On Stone Fruit Inspired by 1920s Art Deco styles, where rings often featured bold center stones in silver settings, this Stone Fruit band is truly timeless.

Susana Vega Maxi Mura Earrings $395 See On Susana Vega These Susana Vega earrings look straight out of an antique shop while exuding plenty of contemporary charm.

Spicy Dan Suede Chain With Mini Pink $255 See On Spicy Dan This Spicy Dan 28-inch chain offers a trendier take on a classic structure, thanks to the mini pink gemstone carabiner placed at its center.

Anthropologie Statement Stone Necklace $68 See On Anthropologie Anthropologie really understood the assignment with this blue-and-green statement stone necklace.

Bellboy Design The Reflections Necklace $100 See On Bellboy Design A compact-necklace-combo inspired by the wearable vanity jewelry of the late 1940s and ‘50s.

Heaven Mayhem Matilde Cuff $100 See On Heaven Mayhem Another Art Deco-influenced piece, wide jeweled cuffs (just like this Heaven Mayhem style) were popularized by designers like Coco Chanel in the 1920s and ‘30s.

Swarovski Matrix Clip Earrings $139 See On Swarovski Who doesn’t love a classic clip-on earring? This bejeweled pair by Swarovski offers a subtly striking amount of sparkle.

Bohème By Véro Pulse Earrings $131 See On Bohème By Véro These oversized disc-shaped earrings are very Princess Diana-coded.

Awe Inspired Adorned Pearl Necklace $190 See On Awe Inspired Made from 14-karat gold vermeil, this pearl pendant on a rolo chain represents clarity and wisdom.

Pandora Sparkling Halo Tennis Bracelet $200 See On Pandora Tennis bracelets have been a beloved jewelry box staple for many, many decades. This Pandora piece is an effortless way to spruce up any outfit.

Ōkan Studio Nami 3-Layer Ring $433 See On Ōkan Studio You can truly never go wrong with a chunky gold ring. Embrace the cocktail designs of the 1980s with this Ōkan Studio style.

Alexis Bittar Crystal Teardrop Lucite Collar Necklace $295 See On Alexis Bittar For those looking for something even older than vintage — ancient, even — this Alexis Bittar number will do the job. Collar necklaces first became popular during ancient Mesopotamian times around 2500 B.C., according to curators from the Jewelry Museum of Fine Arts.