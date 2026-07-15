(The Shopping List)
Vintage-Style Jewelry Is This Summer’s Most Nostalgic Accessory Trend
Who doesn’t love a rummage through their grandparents’ jewelry box?
Around the beginning of the 2020s, jewelry trends had significantly shifted towards more obviously modern, brightly-hued, almost candy-like kitschy pieces — think neon pink enamel rings, rainbow pavé bubble letter pendants, and lucite jelly charms. Fast forward six years later, the market has come around to a more subdued state of mind, with more brands embracing classic gold and silver metals, subtle statement stones, and art deco-y silhouettes of jewelry’s past. Rather than be bold via bright, overly saturated colors and (sometimes) overwhelming stacks of sparklers, designers are looking to vintage jewelry, estate sale finds, and retro renderings for their new releases.
While some enjoy the thrill of scrounging for treasure in an unorganized flea market bin, others prefer to find future heirlooms in a more curated fashion. Enter: brands like Heaven Mayhem and Bellboy Design, two jewelry collections founded by vintage-obsessed women (Pia Mance and Caelynn Bell, respectively) with their fingers on the pulse of online accessory trends. Between the two labels, some of their bestsellers include 1920s-influenced tassel necklaces, textured metal earrings reminiscent of ‘80s Chanel, and a compact-pendant-hybrid inspired by 1940s minaudières.
Mance has said she would spend hours sifting through her grandmother’s trove of jewelry as a child — finding oversized ‘80s clip-on earrings, ‘70s yellow-gold geometric chunky chains, and beyond. Now, she’s refreshing those familiar favorites for a new generation, with a line specifically designed to emulate the nostalgia of older adornments.
If you’re also one of those people who loves poking around their grandparents’ old wardrobes and jewelry boxes but wants instant shopping satisfaction without any rummaging requirements, we’ve rounded up our favorite vintage-inspired jewelry available to buy right now. See them all below.
If you love 1970s bohemian style, this citrine-adorned pendant makes for a major moment. The actual necklace — an earthy leather cord — adds a bit of modern edge.
Inspired by 1920s Art Deco styles, where rings often featured bold center stones in silver settings, this Stone Fruit band is truly timeless.
These Susana Vega earrings look straight out of an antique shop while exuding plenty of contemporary charm.
This Spicy Dan 28-inch chain offers a trendier take on a classic structure, thanks to the mini pink gemstone carabiner placed at its center.
Anthropologie really understood the assignment with this blue-and-green statement stone necklace.
A compact-necklace-combo inspired by the wearable vanity jewelry of the late 1940s and ‘50s.
Another Art Deco-influenced piece, wide jeweled cuffs (just like this Heaven Mayhem style) were popularized by designers like Coco Chanel in the 1920s and ‘30s.
Who doesn’t love a classic clip-on earring? This bejeweled pair by Swarovski offers a subtly striking amount of sparkle.
Made from 14-karat gold vermeil, this pearl pendant on a rolo chain represents clarity and wisdom.
Tennis bracelets have been a beloved jewelry box staple for many, many decades. This Pandora piece is an effortless way to spruce up any outfit.
You can truly never go wrong with a chunky gold ring. Embrace the cocktail designs of the 1980s with this Ōkan Studio style.
For those looking for something even older than vintage — ancient, even — this Alexis Bittar number will do the job. Collar necklaces first became popular during ancient Mesopotamian times around 2500 B.C., according to curators from the Jewelry Museum of Fine Arts.
This flashy bracelet has major 1930s energy and is sure to be a conversation starter.