There’s lots to celebrate this month. Many are getting their first and second vaccine shots, or are even fully vaccinated. The days are long and the weather is not too hot, and not too cold (Miss Congeniality reference intended), so you can finally shed the layers you’ve been wearing over the past six months. Now is the time to start assembling colorful warm-weather outfits to wear this May. But don’t forget to have fun dressing, because yes, you deserve to look and feel your absolute best.

As the snow is (fingers crossed) gone for good this season, you can stop hibernating in your apartment and have fun outside. For instance, spend your weekend afternoons setting up a picnic in the park with friends or getting together for an outdoor brunch. Denim Bermuda shorts and a chic blouse are ideal for both occasions. Or, for those adventurous types, explore a new hiking trail nearby. For this, go for a trendy fanny pack, printed leggings, and bright sneakers. Plus, Memorial Day calls for an excuse to close out the month on a stylish note. If you have a weekend getaway planned or are just celebrating from home, pull out your sleek kitten heels and adorable mini dresses from your closet.

Trend-wise, there are lots of emerging styles to test out this month. If you’re getting your first or second dose of the vaccine, arrive at your appointment in a practical one-shoulder top. May is also the month to swap out your boots for sandals, and luckily, there are lots of exciting of-the-moment styles to sport this season (see: platforms, animal print, elevated flats). And on those days where you just aren't sure what to wear, you can’t go wrong with a trendy matching set.

Below, find 31 colorful warm-weather ensembles to wear every day this month. Make May your most stylish month so far this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Contrasting Accessories

Opt for bright shades in your shoes and handbag to make your ensemble a bit more intriguing.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Tie A Blouse

Try tying a long button-up blouse in the front to give the top a whole other look.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: New Patterns

Though tie-dye is still very much on-trend, switch things up with a new playful print, such as a watercolor pattern.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Keep Around A Few Cardigans

You never know when the temperatures will decide to drop in May, so consider keeping a few cardigans in reach. This purple printed style from Sincerely, Tommy will be the perfect balance to a neutral trouser or denim.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Fun Fruit

Don’t just eat your fruits, wear them, too. From brunch or picnics, a strawberry print dress is right on theme. But if a fruit print dress is a bit out of your comfort zone, try out the whimsical pattern with a scarf.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Rich Shades

Understandably, bright colors aren’t for everyone. Luckily, there are other shades to play around with that aren’t blinding. Choose a polished piece with a hue that’s more rich, like burnt orange.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Bring Out The Bike Shorts

Though you’ve probably been wearing your bike shorts around your space over the past year, now you can begin wearing them outdoors. Choose a fun animal print style to wear out and about.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Pattern Mixing

A more pared-back way to mix patterns is by choosing one piece that’s full of fun colors, while the other is only neutrals.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: One-And-Done

No time to put together a look? A long maxi dress is your answer. This striped style from Christopher John Rogers can be worn with everything from white sneakers to bright heels (as shown by Ellie Delphine below).

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Shorts Season

It’s time to bring out your shorts. But, if you’re not keen on short shorts, give a cool Bermuda style a whirl.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Nap Dress

A multi-color slip dress is a cozy, exciting option if you’re still working from home. Bonus: It's soft enough to nap in on your lunch break.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Matching Set

The matching set trend is going strong for summer 2021. Style a vibrant top and pant duo with flashy gold jewelry and a bag in a similar shade.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Fun Accessories

Spring and summer are all about having fun with colorful accessories. Try pairing a pastel bucket hat with a rainbow color necklace.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Bra As A Top

If it happens to get super hot this month, swap out your top for a bra. Donni’s matching terry sets will keep you equal parts cool and stylish.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Statement Dress

For a friend’s birthday dinner or date night, make a bold statement with a bright, eye-catching dress. Add extra oomph to the ensemble by finishing off with a bag in a contrasting hue.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Quirky Cardi

Fashion doesn’t always have to be overly sophisticated. Embrace your inner child with a quirky, kid-like cardigan.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Incorporate An Animal Print

Get in on the 2021 animal print trend with funky zebra trousers (and through your vaccine bandaid). To tie everything together, opt for a top and shoes in the same color.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Plaid On Plaid

Plaid isn’t just meant for the fall and winter months. Choose the print in purple or green to make it spring-approved.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Stick To Soft Pastels

For the minimalists out there, incorporate color into your wardrobe with a soft pastel yellow look. It’s basically a neutral.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Pop Of Color

Add a pop of color to a simple ensemble via a pair of socks. Bonus: It’ll bring attention to your shoes.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Unexpected Color Clashing

This month, try clashing colors you might not normally wear together, like turquoise and orange. The result is unexpectedly chic.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Protect Your Face

Aside from face sunscreen, a bucket hat is another way to protect your skin from the sun. Invest in a funky floral print to wear all summer long.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Swirly Print

The marble print trend doesn’t seem to be fading away, so now is the time to test it out. A blouse is a great entry point into the pattern.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Dress & Sneakers

When in doubt, pair a summery dress and white kicks together. It’s an excellent weekend look that will take you from afternoons in the park to dinner with friends.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Keep A Sweatshirt On You

On those days where you aren’t sure what the weather is going to do, it’s best to have a cardigan or sweatshirt on you. When you’re not using it, wrap it around your shoulders.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Playful Jewelry

Consider swapping out your everyday gold or silver jewelry for funky, colorful pieces. For instance, add on a few vivid rings, or go for a bright statement earring.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Tank Over Top

When it's not quite warm enough to wear your tanks alone, try styling them over long sleeve blouses.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: One-Piece Suits

One-piece bodysuits are poised to be one of this summer’s must-have pieces, so start wearing them now. Easily elevate the basic with a luxe blazer.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Continue To Sport Sweater Vests

You can still get away with wearing a sweater vest this month. Just layer the knit over a tee and you won’t feel overly toasty.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Cool Crochet

A yellow embroidered crochet polo will instantly brighten up your denim.

Colorful Warm Weather Outfit: Dress Up Sweats

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to your sweatpants quite yet, style them with luxe separates.