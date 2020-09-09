By this point in 2020, it's entirely possible that you may have accumulated a dizzying amount of tie dye. The nostalgic trend took the form of activewear sets, slip dresses, and tees this summer, with an endless assortment of color combinations to pick from. For those hitting a bit of an over saturation, a new psychedelic print may be in order. Luckily, the marble print trend is an increasingly appealing alternative to '70s-era tie dye, and it's sure to be everywhere come fall.

You may have seen it as a psychedelic swirl, a painterly brushstroke, or simply a marbled print — regardless of its moniker, the trend boasts a few subtle differences from tie dyes. Often with an oil-spill look, you can count on rich, contrasting color and defined lines, as opposed to soft, blended variations in hue. There's Maisie Wilen's micro-scribbled swirl, which made its way onto nearly every Kardashian and Jenner this year; or, for something a bit more versatile, Lafayette 148's hand-painted pieces from its Fall collection include a zoomed-in pattern in timeless shades.

COURTESY OF @MAISIE_WILEN COURTESY OF LAFAYETTE 148 COURTESY OF FENTY

Paloma Wool's new capsule collection with Irene Royo is worth shopping with its offering of scarves, asymmetrical tops, and trousers printed with her swirled paintings. Or, try gender neutral brand Orange Culture's 'Rume' pants, which interpret fall 2020's primary colors trend and come with a matching top for a complete look. Speaking of, many brands ahead offer a full printed look from head to toe — but, if you're simply looking to test-drive the trend before embracing it all over all at once, not to worry. Try styling with an un-patterned piece that draws out one of the shades present, and build from there.

Scroll down to explore some of the best iterations of the energized trend, and be on the lookout for more through fall:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.