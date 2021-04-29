Sunscreen under your foundation, concealer, or blush tends to get a bad rap. It’s often associated with makeup sliding off mid-day, or a sticky, unpleasant feeling on the skin. However, that’s not necessarily the case with all SPFs on the market. In fact, the best sunscreens to wear under makeup won’t leave you with a greasy complexion, or pill when you apply the rest of your cosmetics. Don’t forget, sunscreen is a non-negotiable step in your beauty regimen, no matter where you’re located or if your day is spent indoors or outdoors — it’s really just about finding the right formula.

When you’re deciding on a sunscreen to wear under your makeup, you’ll want to first evaluate your skin type. For instance, Neil Scibelli, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York, says if your skin tends to be on the oily side, look for sunscreens that are oil-free and might also have pore-refining or mattifying benefits. “Some even contain lactic acid which can help slough off dead skin and even the skin tone while you’re wearing it,” he explains. “If your skin tends to feel dry after applying sunscreens, try looking for some that contain hydrating properties like glycerin, aloe, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E.”

Amber Amos, an editorial makeup artist in Los Angeles, recommends looking for a sunscreen that’s not too greasy, and won’t leave a white cast on the skin — either through a tinted physical formula or a chemical option. If you’re not sure where to start don’t worry — the experts had plenty of recommendations.

Ahead, find the best SPFs to wear under your makeup for a seamless finish. Remember: It’s crucial to apply it every single day. It’s the best anti-aging product in your beauty cabinet.

The Best SPFs To Wear Under Makeup