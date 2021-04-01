Last April, perhaps you spent the majority of the month indoors trying to master the Renegade dance on TikTok (no judgment). This April, you’ll be able to get back outdoors again. The spring weather has finally decided to show up — and, what better way to ring in the new season than through your attire? Read: It’s time to start pulling out your floral dresses and linen shorts once again. But, if you're in need of some inspiration, consider relying on creative April outfits to help you look forward to dressing up.

If you’re one to keep your off-season clothing in storage, April is the perfect time to make the swap. Of course, you have to take into account those rainy, cold days that linger around during the month. So, you won’t want to pack away all your rain gear, jackets, and knits quite yet. But, this also allows for the opportunity to test out unexpected styling tricks. For instance, you can layer a sweater vest over a linen matching set for extra warmth. The new season also means new fashion trends to try out. Consider a few easy-to-recreate runway looks from Spring/Summer 2021, such as the dress-over-pants look shown at Jil Sander and Peter Do, or the revealing-your-bra styling trick displayed at Chanel and Victoria Beckham. Additionally, color-clashing was a trend shown on the catwalks at Stella McCartney and Tod’s, and now IRL by your favorite influencers.

No matter what the weather and your agenda entail, you can rely on playful looks to lift your spirits. Below, find a range of 30 creative ensembles to wear all throughout the month.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Creative April Outfit: Zodiac Dressing

Your friends, family, and even your local barista probably already know your zodiac sign, but why not remind them? Snag a graphic tee with your sign from Realisation Par, and complete the look with funky trousers and colorful boots.

Creative April Outfit: Chic Accessories

Tying a silk scarf around your head is simple, and the result is so stylish. Take your accessories game to the next level by adding on shiny gold hoops.

Creative April Outfit: Upgrade Your Rain Look

If clunky rain boots aren’t your thing, consider a clog when it’s raining out. You can easily spruce up the rubber shoes with a quirky sweater and fitted midi skirt.

Creative April Outfit: The Brighter, The Better

For those days when you’re craving a fashionable look but don’t have the time to put one together, a bright pink dress is your answer. You don’t even need to accessorize — the vibrant dress makes a statement on its own.

Creative April Outfit: Cool Oversized Collar

Skip a flashy necklace and opt for an oversized collar instead. To pull the outfit together, match a colorful hoop earring with a striped top.

Creative April Outfit: Unexpected Styling

Not sure how to give your simple ensemble some oomph? Throw a sparkly vest over it for the perfect amount of glitz.

Creative April Outfit: All About Balance

Balance out a ladylike pink mini dress with chunky knee-high boots.

Creative April Outfit: Outdoor PJs

Below, a lesson on how to wear pajama shorts in public. All you need to do is pair the bottoms with a luxe knit and sleek knee-high boots and no one will know.

Creative April Outfit: Play With Color

Instead of a monochromatic look, go completely in the other direction by adding in a different color for every article of clothing. If this seems daunting, stick around the same color palette of blues and greens.

Creative April Outfit: Spring Leather

No, you don’t have to tuck away your favorite leather trousers just yet. Reserve them for those chilly April days, and finish off with a cozy short sleeve knit for extra warmth.

Creative April Outfit: Dress Up Sweats

It’s totally understandable if you aren’t ready to retire your go-to sweats. To jazz up the loungewear, go for a luxe cardigan on top and complete the look with a bright handbag.

Creative April Outfit: Unexpected Cutouts

Now that it’s not freezing cold, start playing with unexpected cutouts. This top from Sid Neigum will pair well with everything from vivid trousers to mini skirts.

Creative April Outfit: Exaggerated Platforms

Good news: It’s time to start wearing sandals once again. Take things up a notch this season by opting for super high platforms. Just be sure to walk carefully.

Creative April Outfit: Mix Seasons

If you can’t wait any longer to start sporting your must-have short shorts, couple them with warm pieces like a short sleeve sweater and knee-high boots.

Creative April Outfit: Style Your White Separates

To keep your white separates from coming off too bland, style them with lots of multi-color pieces.

Creative April Outfit: Tonal Ensemble

For those minimalists out there, try a chic tonal outfit this spring. Beige is an easy hue to wear head to toe.

Creative April Outfit: Bring Back Your Animal Print

With the return of animal print in 2021, now is the time to get on board. One way to try out the trend is through trousers in an animal pattern like a snake or leopard.

Creative April Outfit: Simple Slip For Any Occasion

Whether you’re lounging on the couch or meeting up with friends for dinner, a simple slip dress is perfect for any occasion. Pro tip: Go for the style in a bright color to boost your mood.

Creative April Outfit: Modern Canadian Tuxedo

For a modern approach to the Canadian tuxedo, opt for a denim top detailed with a fun ruffle collar.

Creative April Outfit: Find A New Summery Print

In search of a new print to try this spring and summer? Consider a funky Hawaiian pattern. Bottoms in the print will be ideal for weekends spent on the beach.

Creative April Outfit: Swap Out Your Classic Trench

Instead of your classic beige trench coat, try out a sleek leather iteration this season. The outerwear will instantly dress up your sweatsuit.

Creative April Outfit: Start Wearing White

No need to wait until Memorial Day to bring out your white jeans. Start wearing a baggy style now with a trendy set on top.

Creative April Outfit: Bra As A Top

Yes, your bra can double as a top. Style it with a cardigan (buttoned just on the top) and high-waisted bottoms for a put-together take on the bralette.

Creative April Outfit: Springy Flares

The flared pants trend is still gaining momentum, according to influencers. For a springy look, couple yours with a bright tee and a fun bucket hat.

Creative April Outfit: Relax Your Work Shoes

To keep your loafers from coming off too stuffy, give the shoe a relaxed touch by wearing them with sporty Nike tube socks.

Creative April Outfit: Polish Off Your Bike Shorts

Attention bike short lovers: You can begin wearing the stretchy bottoms again. This season, elevate the athletic shorts with eye-catching accessories and a polished button-down.

Creative April Outfit: Learn To Layer

A sweater vest is key on those days where the temperatures are in the 50s. Layer the toasty knit over a long sleeve top and you won’t need a jacket.

Creative April Outfit: Spring Uniform

Not feeling especially creative? A long floral dress and trench coat is the spring uniform you can always lean on.

Creative April Outfit: Finish Off With A Cap

Don’t have time to do your hair? A baseball cap has you covered. Complete the outfit with luxe accessories like hoop earrings and a croc-embossed bag.

Creative April Outfit: Spruce Up Your Classic Denim

You can’t go wrong with a pair of loose overalls. Give them a colorful touch with a vivid knit bucket hat and matching top.