This season, the best campaigns and collaborations truly have something for everyone. From lingerie and casual denim to luxury fashion and dazzling high jewelry, there’s no shortage of moments that grabbed our attention this season. The latest fashion shoots have transported consumers everywhere from sun-kissed beaches and swimming pools to summer camps and the romantic streets of Rome — but there’s one thing they all have in common: major celebrity faces.

Though stars are often part of ads and front rows throughout the year, the current summer and pre-fall season feels particularly packed with celebrities. Beyond the many standout supermodels and A-listers serving face for a variety of major marketing moments, there’s also been plenty of direct collaboration between celebs and beloved brands, like Zara Larsson and Olivia Rodrigo teaming up with resale platforms or Frankies Bikinis co-designing new swim lines with Kylie Jenner and Devon Lee Carlson. The season’s been particularly good to Hailey Bieber, too — who recently starred in a Skims campaign and launched her viral denim collaboration with Gap.

Below, dive into this summer’s best celebrity-led fashion campaigns and collabs.

Hailey Bieber Strips Down For Skims

Mert Alas/Courtesy of Skims

In the latest crossover between the Biebers and Kardashians, Hailey Bieber starred in Skims’ Everyday Cotton campaign. The basics-focused line found the star posing for Mert Alas’ lens in plenty of soft, body-conscious underwear and loungewear pieces in a range of versatile neutral tones.

Simone Ashley & Tom Blyth Take A Dip With Burberry

Ryan McGinley/Courtesy of Burberry

Like many British celebrities before them, Simone Ashley and Tom Blyth have finally made their Burberry campaign debut. Both stars fronted the house’s High Summer collection, filled with its signature checked print. The pattern adorns bikinis, swim trunks, cover-ups, and T-shirts — plus accessories like scarves and bucket hats — that the duo slips on to lounge by the pool in images by Ryan McGinley.

Gracie Abrams Shines In Chanel Fine Jewelry

Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel tapped Gracie Abrams as the latest face of its Coco Crush collection this summer. Delicate necklaces, huggie earrings, chokers, and more adorn the singer in a range of metal finishes. Complete with linear details inspired by the brand’s signature quilted bags, Abrams is undeniably at ease in the fine jewelry while lounging poolside.

Zara Larsson Teams Up With Depop

Courtesy of Depop

Depop launched The Zara Larsson Edit in July, featuring a curated array of nearly 30 Y2K-inspired pieces spanning designer finds, tour merchandise, and picks from Larsson’s own closet. For a cinematic touch, Dave Meyers also directed a four-part campaign to accompany the sustainable and stylish launch.

Kylie Jenner Models For KHY x Frankies Bikinis

Daniel Sachon/Courtesy of KHY

Just in time for summer, Kylie Jenner teamed up with Frankies Bikinis for a second collection with her namesake KHY brand. As they’ve both done in the past, Jenner and Frankies founder Francesca Aiello modeled their “Fever Dream” designs together in its accompanying campaign by Daniel Sachon, including plenty of sultry one-pieces and bikinis in metallic finishes, prints, and tonal colors inspired by their hometown of Los Angeles.

Apple Martin Hits The Beach For Chloé

David Sims/Courtesy of Chloé

This summer, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple Martin, reached a new career milestone with her first luxury fashion campaign for Chloé. David Sims’ accompanying Chloé à la Plage shoot cast the young star as a true summertime muse, lounging in the sand with the brand’s newest floral and eyelet-adorned pieces — plus hot-ticket accessories like its viral jelly mules and woven shoulder bags.

Olivia Rodrigo Partners With Etsy

Courtesy of Etsy

Summer festival fashion earned a boost from Olivia Rodrigo’s new collaboration with Etsy. The musician brought the crafty platform’s Etsy Creative Village collective together with her inaugural all-women Daisy Chain Fields music festival, releasing a merchandise collaboration with 10 female-owned shops on the platform. Their pieces, all inspired by Rodrigo’s own music, came to life online and in a sun-drenched campaign starring the singer. Plus, they’ll also be seen through in-person experiences when the festival debuts in Indio, California on August 29.

Bella Hadid Breaks A Sweat For Alo

Mert & Marcus/Courtesy of Alo

Wellness was all around in Alo’s latest campaign with Bella Hadid. The star model reunited with the activewear brand for its latest shoot by Mert & Marcus, posing against the natural and urban landscapes of Los Angeles in the label’s soft, comfort-focused sports bras, shorts, leggings, and tank tops — plus plenty of plush layers and loungewear that’s perfect for running summer errands.

2010s Models Go To J.Crew’s Summer Camp

Courtesy of J.Crew

Who’s ready to visit Camp Crew? Top models Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, Josephine Skriver, and Sara Sampaio starred in J.Crew’s summer camp-inspired campaign, complete with plenty of colorful swimwear, sporty shorts and T-shirts, and lightweight layers perfect for a day on the lake.

Mikey Madison Gleams In Tiffany & Co’s HardWear

Harley Weir/Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Diamonds are forever — just ask Mikey Madison. The Oscar-winning actor modeled Tiffany & Co.’s signature HardWear jewelry for its latest shoot by Harley Weir, which also stars Greta Lee and Anna Weyant. The dazzling, yet minimalist pieces marked a glamorous return to the spotlight for Madison, who’s sure to wear plenty of them in her next press tour for The Social Reckoning in October.

Hailey Bieber Revives ‘90s Denim With Gap

Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of Gap

The ‘90s are alive and well for Hailey Bieber, who launched a viral collaboration with Gap this summer. Inspired by her own vintage denim, the star teamed up with the brand to launch the Hailey Low Rise Loose and Hailey Extra Baggy jeans in a trio of blue washes to fit anyone’s style. Of course, she wore each pair in a coordinating campaign photographed by Mario Sorrenti and a Charli Di Placido-directed short film.

Kaia Gerber Curates Jeans & More For Re/Done

Courtesy of Re/Done

It’s no secret that Kaia Gerber loves a great pair of jeans — so it made perfect sense for Re/Done to tap the model and actress to curate her favorite pieces for summer. The star’s assortment of picks includes jeans and shorts from both the brand and its Levi’s collaboration, plus soft T-shirts, stretchy bodysuits, and denim jackets that can be easily mixed and matched.

Victoria’s Secret Takes Angels On A ‘Very Sexy’ Trip To Rome

Carlijn Jacobs & Alan Li/Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Ciao, angels! For the launch of its new Very Sexy Low-Cut Push-Up bra, Victoria’s Secret took a crew of its iconic models to Rome. Led by Candice Swanepoel, a group including Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Abby Champion, and Imaan Hammam stroll through the Italian city’s streets and romantic fountains. Naturally, they’re all in their best black satin, leopard-spotted, and embellished lingerie for the shoot by Carlijn Jacobs and Alan Li.

Rosé Gets Loose For Levi’s

Courtesy of Levi's

For its Fall 2026 campaign, Levi’s found a new muse in Blackpink member Rosé. Alongside NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the singer models the brand’s latest loose-fit denim and Americana-coded T-shirts, jackets, and jeans — many in shades of brown that are perfect for the season ahead.

Devon Lee Carlson Drops Vintage-Inspired Swimwear With Frankies Bikinis

Courtesy of Frankies Bikinis

This summer, Frankies Bikinis added Devon Lee Carlson to its lengthy collaboration roster. Aptly titled “Sunshine Girls,” the nostalgic collection is overflowing with florals and stripes across swimsuits and lightweight separates, which are all playfully inspired by the ‘50s, ’70s, and early 2000s.

Helen Mirren Strikes A Pose For Stella McCartney

Mary McCartney/Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney put her signature Ryder handbag front and center for a shoot with Dame Helen Mirren. The iconic actor posed with the sustainable label’s signature accessory in new images by Mary McCartney, which are part of the designer’s wider Ryder Portraits campaign with friends of the brand.