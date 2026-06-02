Camp is in session. On June 2, J.Crew unveiled a nostalgia-fueled campaign starring a group of beloved 2010s-era models, capturing the spirit of a typical American summer. The cast — or counselors, in this case — includes Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, and Taylor Hill, who reunited for the retailer’s latest ad, dubbed “Camp Crew.”

With a lakeside camp as its setting, the imagery instantly conjures the feeling of a carefree afternoon outdoors. “The campaign blends classic Americana with humor and ease, celebrating the rituals, relationships, and spontaneity that define summer at its best,” per the press release. To bring the nostalgic theme to life, the campaign features canoes and pennant flags, all infused with J.Crew’s signature Americana aesthetic. The collection itself reinforces the retailer’s reputation for warm-weather dressing, with standouts including striped Rollneck sweaters, timeless swimwear, lightweight knits, and everyday tees.

With all things 2010s continuing to dominate the fashion world this year, J.Crew tapped into the trend at just the right moment. But in addition to the aforementioned models — all of whom have walked the Victoria's Secret runway — the campaign also features a crop of emerging talent, bringing together fashion’s past and present while showcasing J.Crew’s iconic style.

(+) Courtesy Of J.Crew (+) Courtesy Of J.Crew INFO 1/2

“At its core, Camp Crew is about capturing a feeling people remember and want to return to,” Julia Collier, the CMO of J.Crew, said in a press release. “Reuniting this group of women brought an incredible energy to the campaign because they represent such an iconic moment in fashion and culture. There is nostalgia attached to them individually, but together, it becomes something bigger. It feels emotional, familiar, aspirational, and very alive.”

According to the press release, the campaign extends beyond the imagery, unfolding through a series of activations and destination experiences across the country in the coming months. In the meantime, shop the camp-ready pieces from the campaign below.