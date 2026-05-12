When most 21-year olds graduate college, they receive their diploma and — if their parents are feeling generous — perhaps, a nice gift. In Apple Martin’s case, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, she landed her first-ever high-fashion campaign just days after her Vanderbilt University graduation ceremony. On May 12, Chloé dropped their newest à la Plage advertisement which stars Martin, and the label could only describe it as, “a collection born from a dreamlike longing for summer’s poetry.”

The high summer campaign was introduced in 2025 by Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali. The inaugural collection was originally fronted by supermodel Claudia Schiffer and photographed by David Sims. In its second iteration, Sims lensed the images again, only this time with Martin as the lead. The beach-day fantasy consists of four summery ready-to-wear looks, including an ivory two-piece eyelet set, a floral printed bathing suit, and a branded raffia shoulder bag.

Paltrow commented, “Breathtaking,” on the brand’s Instagram post of one of the photos in support of her daughter’s big modeling break. While this may be her first official high-fashion campaign, she’s appeared in campaigns for GapStudio and Self Portrait, as well as in editorial spreads with Perfect Magazine this past March and Vogue in February, during which she told the reporter that her “dream is to act.”

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Back in December, Martin also attended her mom’s Marty Supreme movie premiere in New York, rewearing one of Paltrow’s most iconic Calvin Klein dresses from the ’90s — causing a very nostalgic buzz.

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Since Martin, who is the spitting image of her famous mother, has remained somewhat private up until now, 2026 has felt like a significant new chapter for her.

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With a major fashion campaign like Chloé in the books, the possibilities seem limitless.