Bella Hadid’s always been a supporter and lover of wellness and physical health. So, it makes perfect sense that the top model is the latest face of Alo, which also shares her Los Angeles background. Hadid stars in the athletic brand’s Fall 2026 campaign photographed by duo Mert & Marcus, inspired by the power of movement and feeling comfortable in your body.

Much like its recent eyewear campaign, Alo’s new shoot finds Hadid in both urban and natural environments. In one set of photos, the star stretches on aerobic rings in the label’s signature white Airlift Rebel bra and matching 7/8 Rebel leggings. Another sees her doing yoga in a black tank top and stretchy shorts, with the Los Angeles skyline stretching in the background. The activewear also shines via a black-and-white sports bra with matching running shorts, styled by Mimi Cuttrell with its rugged black Alo Trail sneakers. Of course, Hadid also models plenty of the brand’s loungewear, including cropped sweatshorts and an oversized jacket that are just as perfect for workouts as off-duty coffee runs and errands.

“As I've gotten older, I've realized how important it is to create space for myself,” Hadid said in a press release. “Whether that's slowing down, moving my body, or just taking a moment to reconnect, those little rituals have become such a big part of how I take care of myself. To me, that's what wellness is all about, and it's always been something I associate with Alo. That's why this partnership felt so authentic — it reflects a part of my everyday life that's been there for years.”

(+) Mert & Marcus/Courtesy of Alo (+) Mert & Marcus/Courtesy of Alo INFO 1/2

Through the campaign’s combination of new and core pieces, Alo is also emphasizing versatility for both your active and day-to-day wardrobe. It’s a smart move for the brand, whose stylish collections have recently expanded to include resortwear and a range of luxury bags — plus the aforementioned sunglasses line, which debuted in a campaign starring Lila Moss, Amelia Gray, and more top models earlier this summer. The campaign also reunites Hadid with the wellness-focused brand after she previously posed for its Fall 2025 campaign.

(+) Mert & Marcus/Courtesy of Alo (+) Mert & Marcus/Courtesy of Alo INFO 1/2

“Bella has been part of our community for years, and she represents the ultimate Alo girl who moves seamlessly between the worlds of fashion, wellness, and culture while remaining deeply connected to herself through it all,” said Summer Nacewicz, executive vice president of marketing and creative at Alo. “Together, we've created a campaign that captures the spirit of Alo through Bella's personal approach to wellness, set in the city that shaped us.”