Kylie Jenner has once again teamed up with Frankies Bikinis through her fashion brand KHY on a collection of summer-ready bikinis. Designed by Jenner and Frankies founder Francesca Aiello, the new KHY x Frankies Bikinis launch is here just in time for the hottest days of the year (and to bring some sleek Los Angeles glitz to your swimwear rotation).

Fittingly named “Fever Dream,” the new line features a range of pieces inspired by Jenner and Aiello’s love for Old Hollywood and existing styles from their own closets. There’s plenty of sleek bikini tops and bottoms in vintage-inspired and classic string silhouettes, accompanied by new one-piece swimsuits and low-waisted swim shorts. Edgy prints like leopard, cobra, and camouflage make a statement, cast in a palette of black, light blue, silver, brown, and pink. Eye-catching details like metallic trim, chrome finishes, daring cutouts, and gathered ruching bring a feminine edge to the line, channeling the sexy glamour of the 2000s. It also marks Jenner’s second KHY launch with Frankies, following their first sold-out capsule that launched exactly one year ago.

“To collaborate with KHY again is such a dream,” Aiello said in a press release. “For our newest collection, Kylie and I were inspired by a love for our hometown of Los Angeles. From the beach to the hills, this city is filled with so much beauty and history. We went through our personal closets to find vintage pieces that felt as unique and sexy as the city itself, while also fitting in with our first collaboration. What we ended up with was a collection filled with bold patterns, fun accents, and bombshell forms.”

Daniel Sachon/Courtesy of KHY

Both Jenner and Aiello star in the accompanying campaign by photographer Daniel Sachon, modeling their co-designed bikinis by the pool and in the darkened rooms of a mid-century LA mansion. Each star also snapped candid photos of each other, bringing a casual vacation vibe to the images.

(+) Daniel Sachon/Courtesy of KHY (+) Daniel Sachon/Courtesy of KHY INFO 1/2

You can shop the full KHY x Frankies Bikinis collection now on Khy.com and FrankiesBikinis.com, priced from $95 to $185. See some of our favorite picks below.