Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

It’s safe to say that Candice Swanepoel knows the power of an adaptable outfit. Of course, with years of model castings and street style outings under her belt — especially during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which anointed her as one of the brand’s Angels 16 years ago — she has it down to a science. A basic T-shirt and jeans or a “comfortable and cute” dress make up Swanepoel’s daily go-to looks, which can be easily paired with any accessories in her closet. “I believe in investing in quality, even when it comes to the simplest pieces, because the fit, fabric, and construction make all the difference,” Swanepoel tells TZR. “Whether it’s denim, a white tee, or swimwear, I want every piece to feel effortless, beautifully made, and versatile enough to become part of someone’s everyday wardrobe.”

It makes sense that Swanepoel wants to wear pieces that can last “for years rather than seasons,” that can also alter between work meetings and evenings out. After all, that commitment to timelessness and comfort is essential with her current schedule, which includes parenting her two children, traveling, and running her swimwear label Tropic of C. “I like pieces that transition easily throughout the day without feeling like I need a complete outfit change,” says Swanepoel. “Versatility is probably the biggest factor when I get dressed.”

Courtesy of Candice Swanepoel

Naturally, the model’s staple-focused mindset extends to her lingerie selection — a perfect fit, as she’s also the face of Victoria’s Secret’s new Very Sexy collection. In fact, its updated Low-Cut Push-Up bra that becomes invisible under Swanepoel’s T-shirts and suiting alike is an everyday staple she always reaches for. “I love anything that’s understated and beautifully made, and this has that same timeless quality,” she says of the lightweight style. “It’s dependable, incredibly versatile, and fits seamlessly into the way I actually dress every day.”

Below, Swanepoel shares her favorite pieces for an elevated, effortless wardrobe.