Olivia Rodrigo was spotted in Los Angeles on June 10, a day before her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, officially drops, holding one very Carrie Bradshaw-coded accessory: a sequined Fendi Baguette Bag. While her pink shoulder version may not have been exactly identical to the infamous purple version that got robbed at gunpoint on Sex And The City, Rodrigo’s street style moment still felt heavily influenced by Sarah Jessica Parker’s beloved character.

Aside from her bag — which was the obvious standout — the GUTS singer’s Ciggie Lace-Trimmed Baby Tee by Mimi Wade felt like something Bradshaw, the smoker that she is, would have definitely embraced. And did you catch her adorable plaid Miu Miu slingback pumps? They evoked a perfectly Upper East Side prep-girl feeling. The more you convince yourself how Bradshaw-adjacent Rodrigo is, the more parallels can be drawn from her other looks from the day as well.

Take, for instance, her purple-ish pink leather polka-dotted mini dress that she wore for her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance last night. The sleeveless silhouette from Hedi Slimane’s Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2015 ready-to-wear collection could so easily be envisioned on SJP.

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To double down on this theory, fans clocked Rodrigo filming a music video on the Upper East Side alongside a bunch of ballerinas in tutus last month. The iconic uptown location, plus the tutus a la the opening credits of every Sex And The City episode ever were hard to ignore.

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With her ‘stupid song’ music video and the new album dropping in just a few more hours, it seems that Rodrigo is stepping into her new era with the style of everyone’s favorite fictional New Yorker.