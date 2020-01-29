It's been decided by the style set that the ideal piece for braving unpredictable weather is, in fact, the leather trench coat. While woolen styles offer little in the way of water resistance, and the puffers that swaddled you all winter long will be too balmy on warmer days, the case for a leather trench is stronger than ever. And if Kourtney Kardashian's go-to look this season is of any indication, it's about time you add the popular '90s staple into your wardrobe ASAP.

On Jan. 24 the mother of three was spotted out in Los Angeles going to lunch with friends in a casual look that was topped off with a long chocolate trench coat. Switching gears only slightly, hours later she swapped the textured brown style for a camel color version by FRAME, that was just as good. Toting along a Fendi baguette, she finished off both super chic looks with angular sunglasses. No stranger to a good leather coat, the eldest Kardashian is offering up one heavy-hitting look after another, and ample styling inspo to match.

When it comes to choosing the perfect leather trench for you, there are several elements to keep top of mind. For those that prefer a slouchy fit, Diane von Furstenburg's Helga coat is the perfect player. Should it be a more structured fit that you're after, Prada's chiseled trench in brandy brown is rich in both build and color. And for fans of leathers with less shine, the double-breasted dream coat by Munthe stands as a strong alternative to slicker makes, such as RAINS'. Whatever your preference, be sure to take the mom-of-three's cue and keep the rest of your outfit minimal — allowing your outerwear to really stand out.

Just ahead, TZR has rounded up a selection of the best leather coats for you to shop, below.

RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID