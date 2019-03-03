Winter is nearing its icy end, which means you've probably exhausted all options in your closet. Sweaters are balled, coats are stained, boots are scuffed — the whole kit and caboodle. Putting together an outfit each morning is now akin to groundhog day; black sweater and jeans for the fourth day in a row? Wonderful. If this hits too close to home then it may be time to give your wardrobe approach a reboot and add some transitional outfits for spring to your mental library.

There are countless strategies to spark new outfit ideas. It could be taking a stroll in a *hip* neighborhood and seeing what street style is going down. Perhaps a stop by your local magazine store and grabbing all of the print publications you've been meaning to read for the last six months. But within the constraints of time those options are less realistic and thus a digital method is consistently more reliable. Instagram, Pinterest, or a tried-and-true folder on your desktop to file away outfits you like — whatever your choice, the power of perusing a few strong looks can work wonders when you're running short on time, still not dressed, and need to get it together ASAP.

Ahead, 16 photos to look at the next time you can't think of an outfit and the formulas for building them out in your own wardrobe for the upcoming month or two.

Spring Outfit Idea: Furry Coat+ Striped Sweater + Blue Jeans

Consider this your basic sweater and jeans pairing, but on steroids. The colorful stripes paired with bright blue denim feels like a modern nod to 70s-inspired style.

Spring Outfit Idea: Oversized Shirt + Straight-Leg Trousers + Structured Bag

For when you feel like dressing like an Olsen twin, try out this look that expertly plays with proportions. Add in a structured mini bag to polish everything off.

Spring Outfit Idea: Fleece + Cropped Cardigan + Baggy Jeans

The coolest way to combine a touch of sweet and spunky, no? Accessorize with a bejeweled barrette and drop earrings to carry the look from day to night.

Spring Outfit Idea: Hair Clip + Bright Sweater + Slip Skirt

Have you ever seen such an eye-catching color combination? Sweaters and skirts are a reliable pairing; toss in a statement hair clip and dainty bag to give the duo extra oomph.

Spring Outfit Idea: Chunky Sweater + Knotted Belt + Knit Pants

Transition to spring with a pair of knit pants. They team well with a chunkier knit knotted around the waist.

Spring Outfit Idea: Vintage Jeans + Tube Socks + Platform Flats

Sometimes it's the small details that reinvigorate your style, like a pair of classic jeans with sporty socks and fashion-focused footwear.

Spring Outfit Idea: Matching Set + Slime Green Layer + Small Bag

Embrace the slime with a tissue-thin turtleneck worn with an enticing matching set, like this patent leather iteration.

Spring Outfit Idea: Floral Frock + Cowboy Boots + Dainty Jewelry

As illustrated below, an under-30 second way to put together a charming look is by pairing a floral midi dress with of-the-moment cowboy boots.

Spring Outfit Idea: Denim Jacket + Lightweight Knit + Blue Jeans

It's easy to forget how appealing a denim-on-denim outfit truly is. All you need to finish is a cool tee or pretty blouse.

Spring Outfit Idea: Bold Blouse + Animal-Print Pants

In case you were wondering if mixing and matching prints was a thing of the past.

Spring Outfit Idea: Structured Blazer + Ruffled Blouse + Belt Bag

A timeless blazer is always a good idea but if you've run out of ways to wear it, why not cinch a belt bag around your waist? It's unexpected and refreshingly cool. Plus, no hands!

Spring Outfit Idea: Pajama Top + White Tee + Cream-Colored Jeans

Yet another amazing take on the pajama dressing trend. Leave your top unbuttoned and layer a white tee underneath and a pair of white jeans below. To finish, low heels and some gold jewelry.

Spring Outfit Idea: Oversized Blazer + Mini Skirt + Dad Sneakers

Become a master of proportions with this oversized blazer meets mini hemline duo. A pair of chunky sneakers to complete the look (bonus points if you also accessorize with tube socks over black tights).

Spring Outfit Idea: Belted Blazer + Straight-Leg Jeans

This is the ideal way to wear jeans to the office while still looking professional. Perfection!

Spring Outfit Idea: White T-Shirt + Patchwork Skirt + Socks n' Sneakers

If you've been eyeing a bold piece in your wardrobe for months and just can't figure out how to style it, when in doubt, just add in a white tee—it's the perfect neutralizer.

Spring Outfit Idea: Drapey Trench + Silk Scarf + Top-Handle Bag

There's something so cinematic about a dress peeking out below a drapey trench. Include a silk scarf and top-handle bag for extra elegance.