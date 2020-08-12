Each year, there comes the proverbial struggle of turning your frock-filled, raffia-crazed closet over for fall wear. Because slipping on an easy day dress and a sun hat can be way simpler than executing a bold autumnal outfit, the shift is often a bumpy one — but not to worry. There are tons of versatile pieces that are primed for stretching your summer styles longer, and this year's best happens to be plucked right from the '90s. The leather blazer trend has probably been on your radar in the past, since it first emerged as a Rachel Green favorite decades ago on Friends. Today, it's making for the perfect hero piece to style colorful bra tops, Bermuda shorts, and all your other summer favorites with.

Throughout the Friends years, Green (played by equally stylish Jennifer Aniston) styled the slick indoor-outdoor piece time and time again — sometimes in bordeaux, sometimes in '70s-era camel. Between dodging the rain outside of Central Perk and working at Ralph Lauren, the silhouette remained a constant throughout the show's 10-year run — and with good reason.

Blazers, on their own, serve many sartorial purposes: typically a workwear piece, the style has also become a cornerstone of street style layering with oversized coats of all shapes and textures. With a leather finish, however, it's officially primed for outwear and evening wear — while also, somehow, remaining entirely appropriate for running errands.

Take, for example, It-girl Anna Winck's styling of the staple piece: She layers her cherry-red vintage blazer over a pink bra top and Vatka Co. trousers. The summery ensemble was totally converted by the outwear piece, making for the perfect way to keep wearing warm-weather items through the early fall months.

When searching for your own leather blazer to invest in (and they can be an investment, as are all quality leather and faux leather wares), opt for something with a bit more of a tapered fit for that Rachel Green-approved look — or, tap the "boxy" blazer trend that's been going around for seasons. No matter which you favor, continue ahead for the best styles on the market, right now:

