If you’re a fan of activewear and New York's impressive roster of emerging brands, odds are you already know about STAUD and New Balance activewear and sneaker collaboration, which launched earlier this year (and quickly sold out). However, no worries if you missed the first go-around, the two brands have teamed up for another drop this fall — a twist on seasonal trends that will help you break out of your athleisure rut.

Rather than leaning further into the bright and colorful hues from the first drop last May, you’ll now see more classic iterations of popular pieces from the first collection — in a sleek color palette. According to STAUD’s founder Sarah Staudinger, the second drop of her brand’s partnership with New Balance was designed before the first collaboration even launched. As a result, she and her team had to assess what themes they would want to extend into the new capsule. “We tried to critically assess what were the new signatures and how to make an active collection feel fall appropriate,” she tells TZR in an email. "We continued with the notion of ‘set’ dressing now in fall colors directly from our core bag assortment, black, tan, and Bordeaux. The V-shaped waistband is becoming our signature in the performance leggings and shorts. We wanted this collection to feel ready for your sport, but also with an element of lounge, through cozy sweatshirts, a maxi hoodie dress, and a '90s vibe tracksuit."

Staudinger goes on to share that designing the activewear collection shifted her focus to the practical details of each piece. “While all design requires a balance of emotion and desire with functionality, the need for the active pieces to truly work is at the forefront. We examine and are critical about the internal construction and support, the hidden pockets for your key or Airpod case, while you’re running, working out, or on a run to the market,” she says, adding that while fit was the trickiest thing to get right — it was also the most important.

While the collection is no doubt chock-full of styles that’ll suit all your cozy and active fall weather needs, the piece that rounds it out is a neutral-hued, feminine take on New Balance’s 327 sneaker. Style them with a full set from the new drop or wear them on your own with your favorite jeans and a cardigan.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Sept. 24, when you can shop the collaboration on both STAUD and New Balance's websites. Judging by the last collection, pieces in this collection are bound to sell out (and fast).