Each year, fashion lovers use the weeks between September and November to experiment with layers, colors, and silhouettes, all before defaulting to an obligatory puffer come winter. Though seen as a perennial challenge, the transitional weather period can also be an opportunity to get a little crafty with your style. Literally. In this case, (and through this iteration of lockdown life), it-girls are leaning into the DIY-inspired quilt coat trend, with comfy-cozy silhouettes that are an anything-but-boring answer to quarantine dressing. For those who aren't entirely sure how to style a quilted jacket — you're in luck. There are tons of models and influencers who are proving how simple it is to invite the outwear piece into your own wardrobe.

First, a quick history: Quilted-everything has been rippling across the fashion space since 2018, with everyone from Scandi bloggers to celebrities like Emma Roberts indulging in the cozy trend. As a maximalist-approved alternative to the "shacket" (shirt-jacket) trend, the quilt coat commands the attention in any outfit it's featured in, be it over an easy, autumnal dress or a pair of corduroy trousers. This, in part, means that you don't need to overthink what goes on underneath — so a half-baked quarantine errand outfit is perfectly acceptable. That said, there's plenty of ways to dress it up as well.

To investigate them, continue ahead — and be sure to relish the opportunity to go playful with your outerwear before office life picks back up. From there, it's surely back to low-key coats and trenches.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Trousers & Sneakers

For an all-around roomy fit, consider pairing a knee-length quilted coat with a pair of trousers in an indulgent neutral shade. The sold-out coat above is from sustainable vintage brand, Farewell Frances — which has a "like" version below that's still in stock. Finish off with white trainers, like Cariuma's relaxed Oca Low silhouette.

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Cardigan & Combat Boots

To tap into the celebrity-loved combat boots trend that's everywhere this fall, consider wearing a quilted trench (in any variation of autumn's hallmark shades) with a pair of lug-soled stompers, and finish it off with a pumpkin spice-worthy cardigan.

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Baby Tee & Jeans

For a look that can easily be layered down through warm afternoons, an embroidered baby tee with a pair of classic blue jeans is sure to do the trick. While the universal pieces can go with nearly any length of quilted jacket, consider wearing the two with a cropped style for a dynamic look.

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Quilted Suit

For those ready to take on a head-to-toe quilted look, you're in luck — several brands are releasing fully suited outfits. Take Bode, for instance — the cult brand (which Bella Hadid has claimed her adoration for early in quarantine) has scores of synced pieces, all of which make styling the trend a no-brainer.

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Printed Dress & Sandals

This styling is peak Scandi style — with surprising shapes and vibrant prints making for a playful, well-decorated look. Try a quilted vest over a long-sleeved dress in matching tones, and finish with a pair of "ugly" sandals to change it up from your everyday white sneakers.

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Sweats & Neck Scarf

This year, best-dressers are wearing sweats with just about everything — blazers, button downs, and so forth. The same is true for CDC-recommended face coverings. Here, both are on full display, along with a punchy-hued quilted coat. For a fall-primed alternate, try Les Fleur Studio's below, along with a similar scarf and pair of sweats:

How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Linen Pants & Trainers

For those who have trouble parting with your favorite pair of linen pants after Labor Day, you officially don't have to. Just layer a quilted trench over linen pants in any shade (try Mango's to get the look above) and finish with Adidas' retro "superstar" sneakers.