How To Style A Quilted Jacket For The 60 Days Before Puffer Season
Each year, fashion lovers use the weeks between September and November to experiment with layers, colors, and silhouettes, all before defaulting to an obligatory puffer come winter. Though seen as a perennial challenge, the transitional weather period can also be an opportunity to get a little crafty with your style. Literally. In this case, (and through this iteration of lockdown life), it-girls are leaning into the DIY-inspired quilt coat trend, with comfy-cozy silhouettes that are an anything-but-boring answer to quarantine dressing. For those who aren't entirely sure how to style a quilted jacket — you're in luck. There are tons of models and influencers who are proving how simple it is to invite the outwear piece into your own wardrobe.
First, a quick history: Quilted-everything has been rippling across the fashion space since 2018, with everyone from Scandi bloggers to celebrities like Emma Roberts indulging in the cozy trend. As a maximalist-approved alternative to the "shacket" (shirt-jacket) trend, the quilt coat commands the attention in any outfit it's featured in, be it over an easy, autumnal dress or a pair of corduroy trousers. This, in part, means that you don't need to overthink what goes on underneath — so a half-baked quarantine errand outfit is perfectly acceptable. That said, there's plenty of ways to dress it up as well.
To investigate them, continue ahead — and be sure to relish the opportunity to go playful with your outerwear before office life picks back up. From there, it's surely back to low-key coats and trenches.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Trousers & Sneakers
For an all-around roomy fit, consider pairing a knee-length quilted coat with a pair of trousers in an indulgent neutral shade. The sold-out coat above is from sustainable vintage brand, Farewell Frances — which has a "like" version below that's still in stock. Finish off with white trainers, like Cariuma's relaxed Oca Low silhouette.
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Cardigan & Combat Boots
To tap into the celebrity-loved combat boots trend that's everywhere this fall, consider wearing a quilted trench (in any variation of autumn's hallmark shades) with a pair of lug-soled stompers, and finish it off with a pumpkin spice-worthy cardigan.
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Baby Tee & Jeans
For a look that can easily be layered down through warm afternoons, an embroidered baby tee with a pair of classic blue jeans is sure to do the trick. While the universal pieces can go with nearly any length of quilted jacket, consider wearing the two with a cropped style for a dynamic look.
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Quilted Suit
For those ready to take on a head-to-toe quilted look, you're in luck — several brands are releasing fully suited outfits. Take Bode, for instance — the cult brand (which Bella Hadid has claimed her adoration for early in quarantine) has scores of synced pieces, all of which make styling the trend a no-brainer.
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Printed Dress & Sandals
This styling is peak Scandi style — with surprising shapes and vibrant prints making for a playful, well-decorated look. Try a quilted vest over a long-sleeved dress in matching tones, and finish with a pair of "ugly" sandals to change it up from your everyday white sneakers.
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Sweats & Neck Scarf
This year, best-dressers are wearing sweats with just about everything — blazers, button downs, and so forth. The same is true for CDC-recommended face coverings. Here, both are on full display, along with a punchy-hued quilted coat. For a fall-primed alternate, try Les Fleur Studio's below, along with a similar scarf and pair of sweats:
How To Style A Quilted Jacket: Linen Pants & Trainers
For those who have trouble parting with your favorite pair of linen pants after Labor Day, you officially don't have to. Just layer a quilted trench over linen pants in any shade (try Mango's to get the look above) and finish with Adidas' retro "superstar" sneakers.