The season of homemade cookies in the oven, cheerful caroling, and mistletoe moments has officially arrived, and it brings with it a calendar packed with reasons to dress up. December is that rare stretch of the year filled with gatherings both big and small, from cozy nights at home to holiday parties and school events that still call for something festive. When the invites start stacking up, having an outfit that feels celebratory without trying too hard becomes key.

That’s where holiday dresses come in. When time feels short or the dress code feels ambiguous, a great dress is the perfect solution. It’s a one-and-done piece that still leaves room for creativity, whether that means layering with tights and a blazer for daytime or swapping in statement jewelry and heels after dark. The right silhouette can feel equally appropriate for a casual gathering or a more formal celebration, making it one of the most versatile investments of the season.

With the end of the year arriving faster than expected and the social calendar filling up just as quickly, consider this a shortcut to getting dressed. Ahead, 12 effortless holiday dresses and gowns that are equal parts chic and practical, ready to step into your winter rotation now and long after the last ornament comes down.

STAUD Effie Dress Black Stardust $595 See On STAUD Whether it’s a holiday work party or an intimate soirée with friends, this dress is designed to make an entrance. The high cowl neckline and asymmetrical hem create a striking silhouette, while the crystal-like, light-catching fabric adds just the right amount of sparkle.

Dynamite Plunging Flared Maxi Dress $189.95 See On Dynamite Burgundy has been one of the season’s most in-demand shades, and for good reason. The rich hue is universally flattering and instantly elevates any look. This dress leans into the trend with a deep plunging neckline and two elegant bow details that add a refined, romantic touch.

Damson Madder Cynthia Midi Dress Olive $170 See On Damon Madder I wore this Damson Madder dress to a holiday party last week and it made getting dressed feel easy. The ruffled detailing adds just the right amount of drama, while the adjustable toggles let you ruche the skirt shorter or longer depending on the occasion. It’s one of those rare pieces that moves effortlessly from daytime plans to evening celebrations without missing a beat.

Maeve The Caroline Tie-Neck Mini Dress by Maeve $228 See On Anthropologie Velvet, pink, bows, and yes, pockets. This dress is giving Cindy Lou Who and leans fully into festive charm, with a playful silhouette that feels delightfully nostalgic. Style it with boots and leg warmers for a cozy night out.

Doen Madelynne Dress $548 See On Doen If the deep red trend is calling but a shorter hem feels more your speed, this dress delivers. The doll-inspired silhouette, finished with a sweet collar and delicate lace layered over plush velvet, strikes the perfect balance between playful and polished.

Chloe Sleeveless Column Dress in Washed Silk Satin & Lace $3,990 See On Chloe If you’re ready to invest in a forever piece, this Chloé design is worth the splurge. The blue silk satin feels timeless, while the green lace detailing adds an unexpected contrast that sets it apart. Finish the look with layered necklaces and an arm cuff for a touch of extra decadence.

Sandy Liang Callie Dress In Navy $595 See On Sandy Liang This babydoll feels especially fitting for the holidays, yet versatile enough to wear for special occasions year-round. Sandy Liang’s attention to detail sets it apart, from the front zipper to the soft ruffles and three-quarter sleeves finished with sleek button closures. It’s the kind of thoughtfully designed piece that feels just as beautiful up close as it does on.

Reformation Maribelle Dress $348 See On Reformation A flouncy dress is a smart addition to any holiday wardrobe, and this one stands out thanks to its two-toned detailing. The contrast adds an elevated feel. Finish the look with classic pumps and a sleek clutch, and consider your outfit handled.

Free People Freya Plaid Midi Dress $168 See On Free People Plaid for the holidays? Groundbreaking. Jokes aside, this dress makes a strong case for the classic pattern. It can be dressed up with heels and a leather coat, or dressed down by layering it over a long-sleeve top with penny loafers. And yes, it has pockets.

Helsa The Heidi Dress $348 See On Revolve In my opinion, nothing is sexier than an open-back dress, and this black gown proves exactly why it’s a bestseller. It hugs your curves beautifully, accentuating your shape in all the right places.

Aligne Blaze Satin Party Dress $215 See On Aligne Silver feels especially striking during the colder months, and this Aligne piece delivers just the right amount of shine for holiday festivities. The fabric catches the light beautifully, making it an easy standout whether styled for a party or layered into a winter look.