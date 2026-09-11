When you walk into a Tory Burch show, there’s a palpable excitement in the air that feels incredibly unique. Thanks to the ongoing Tory Burch renaissance of the 2020s, the fashion set has come to expect greatness from the legacy designer — and they continue to get exactly that. With each passing season, a new “it” accessory has come directly from her runway — whether it’s her coveted pierced mules, oversized shielded sunglasses, or statement sculptural jewelry, there’s an inevitable surplus of waitlists at every one of the brand’s brick-and-mortar locations. For Spring 2027, that theme is surely set up to continue, courtesy of several standout accoutrements.

The first model for Burch’s Isamu Noguchi Sunken Garden-set show emerged on the orange carpeted space in a bright violet, floral-embroidered knee-length dress punctuated by a black, brown, and white-hued petal-covered scarf — somewhat similar in structure to a traditional Hawaiian lei. The neck decor popped up throughout the collection in various shades, swinging glamorously beside soft, butter-yellow and deep eggplant brocade car coats. The three-dimensional sensorial experience eventually came to a head when model Ugbad Abdi appeared wearing an hourglass-shaped jacket encased in the frilly, feathery material.

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“We talked about textures,” Burch told press backstage. “It felt so decadent...I think about how clothing can really enhance a mood through color and texture.”

Silver and gold metal charm anklets featuring the label’s signature Double-T emblem also piqued the interest of showgoers, with plenty of “Oohs” and “Aahs” emanating through the space as each bejeweled ankle clinked by. The leg accoutrements were only the beginning of the show’s logomania — that same Double-T graphic served as a repeated pattern on silky pastel turtleneck blouses, knit vests, and midi pencil skirts, all of which were layered upon each other to create a contrastingly colorblocked ensemble.

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Those separates were probably the only instance of subdued colors, however, with ultravibrant, serotonin-boosting shades of teal, burnt orange, royal blue, and cherry red all making showstopping appearances as the runway continued.

“I started with color,” says Burch. “I challenged our team to think of colors that weren’t [readily] available. There was this Venetian slipper I [was inspired by] that had so many crazy colors in it, and some of them I couldn’t name. I still haven’t been able to name that green leather [in the collection]...For me, it was the way they’re juxtaposed against neutrals. And even black, I wanted it to have depth in it, which we did through embroidery and threadwork.”

Finding the depth in even the darkest colors was of the utmost importance to Burch, saying this collection was a direct response to ongoing current events. “It’s quite dystopian for all of us right now. [Clothing is] also how you dream and escape, and I think you can do that through self-expression...that’s how I think that we all have to manage through difficult times. For me, I wanted to challenge myself to think about what is a bright spot today.”

Below, see more joy-packed highlights from the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2027 show.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Courtesy of Tory Burch