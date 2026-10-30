“Where’d you get that?” For fashion people, there’s perhaps no better compliment than being asked this question. Maybe you’re quick to share a ShopMy link to your latest purchase, hoping to score some commission. But if your answer is “It’s vintage,” that’s an entirely different level of cool. After all, there’s something special about owning a one-of-a-kind piece you can’t find with Google Lens. However, sourcing said treasures requires a willingness to hunt — and a bit of insider knowledge. As for the latter, there are a handful of IYKYK vintage resellers that the industry’s chicest dressers keep coming back to, and for good reason.

Sure, the likes of The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective are gold mines for vintage finds, but these resellers have just as many hidden gems in their selections. In The Mood Archives, for instance, has cultivated an impressive celebrity following, including Madonna, Bella Hadid, and Gabrielle Union. Based in Los Angeles, founder Brigitte Shokouhi kicked off her career assisting stylists like Maeve Reilly and Danyul Brown before pivoting to archival sourcing. Others, however, are more likely to be discovered through word of mouth. Take Atelier Léa, which drops its French and Italian vintage finds on Depop. There’s also The NY Archive, a NYC showroom that houses several sellers for an easy sourcing experience (Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo’s stylists recently selected a handful of pieces here for the duo’s “Expectations” music video).

For more must-know vintage resellers, scroll below. Get ready for the compliments to roll in.

From styling celebrities to curating mood boards, Shokouhi knows the fashion industry inside and out. She put her expertise to use by launching In The Mood Archives, an online vintage shop brimming with rare designer pieces — think Chanel, Versace, Dior, Tom Ford-era YSL, and Prada. And if nothing on the site is calling your name? Shokouhi also offers personal sourcing services. Simply fill out a form detailing what you’re looking for, and she’ll do her best to track it down. Note: All items are final sale, so be sure to double-check the sizing information before making a purchase.

If an international trip isn’t in the cards anytime soon, Atelier Léa brings a taste of overseas vintage to New York. Founded by Léa Schmitt, the shop carries unique French and Italian archival pieces. Right now, her Depop has no shortage of patterned asymmetrical dresses, beaded going-out tops, and slinky slip skirts. Schmitt’s prices are relatively affordable, too, with most pieces ranging from $50 to $300. Follow Atelier Léa on Instagram and TikTok to ensure you don’t miss a drop.

Kristie Chow and Michelle Li, two New Yorkers in their 20s, launched Hauteline in 2023 after discovering the sheer number of designers and brands in the fashion industry — and the waste that comes with it. Having embraced secondhand shopping themselves, the duo decided to create a destination offering a mix of emerging designers and vintage pieces available to rent or purchase. In the lineup, you’ll find established names like Anna Sui and Ashley Williams, alongside up-and-coming talents like Grace Gui and Caroline Zimbalist. To make shopping a breeze, the website organizes its selection by occasion, including wedding guest attire, birthdays, and date nights.

Alexa Chung, Kaia Gerber ... some of the industry’s coolest dressers have shopped at Esme’s Drawer Too over the years. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, the vintage shop was founded by Gillian Brown in Richmond, Virginia. Esme’s Drawer Too specializes in 20th-century finds, including statement jackets, slip dresses, and dainty blouses. Beyond clothing, you can also shop vintage jewelry — think plenty of gemstones and pearls — as well as decorative objects like glass jewelry boxes and unique utensils.

Fashion maven Jennie Walker is many things, including the largest collector of Moschino in the United States. On her website, she even has a dedicated page for the designer, featuring bold polka-dot separates, color-block dresses, and checkered blazers. But, of course, she doesn’t just source Moschino — her shop boasts household names like Chanel, Jeremy Scott, Alexander McQueen, and Louis Vuitton.

“Its Vintage, Bitchhh” isn’t just a cheeky name — the shop has a playful personality to match. The shop is the brainchild of Lily Sausen, a vintage seller, stylist, and dealer, who offers her curated finds online and by appointment. Some treasures in the lineup? Proenza Schouler dresses, Valentino coats, and Prada shoes. Plus, Sausen shares her wealth of vintage knowledge on the store’s Instagram page — note-taking encouraged.

Another Man’s Treasure is a longtime industry favorite, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Owners Meika and Warren Franz first opened the shop in Jersey City, New Jersey, before expanding to Pasadena, California, with a second location. The original store boasts a bridal section on its mezzanine level, perfect for brides-to-be searching for a secondhand gown. You’ll also find women’s apparel and vintage vinyl records courtesy of Iris Records. Meanwhile, the new California outpost carries clothing, designer bags, fine jewelry, and finds from vendors across the country.