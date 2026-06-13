(The Shopping List)
Vintage-Style Silk Bags Are Summer’s Effortless Statement Accessory
Shop these pieces when you don’t have time to scour through the flea market.
When you think of a perfect summer handbag, your mind may go to a raffia clutch, a kitschy resin option or a sizable tote built for any and all beach needs. But this season, fashion people are trading in those usual styles for something much softer and a lot more nostalgic: non-structured, soft, silky bags.
If you’ve been following recent runway collections, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise. During the Spring-Summer 2026 season, Prada and Valentino led the argument for the slinky silhouette, showcasing vividly colored — and oftentimes embroidered or beaded — pouch-shaped styles reminiscent of a 1940s-era flea market find.
Whether they’re varnished top-to-bottom in sparkling sequins for the ultimate statement-making moment, subtly drawing attention with an eye-catching hue, or fully covered in floor-length fringe, the semi-niche trend actually offers a lot more versatility than you may think.
Although digging through a vintage market to find these fashion heirlooms is plenty of fun when you have an endless amount of time to kill, it’s not always realistic. And, let’s be honest, sometimes you want a version that’s slightly more updated with a little modern edge. With all these factors in mind, we’ve curated a list of the best slouchy grandma-chic-meets-cool-girl silk, satin, and embroidered styles to complete your summer wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop them all.
Add some movement to your look with this seafoam beaded number.
This vampy, nightshade-shaped purse by Susan Alexandra brings the perfect amount of drama to any look.
With its slightly blurred purple floral embroidery, this drawstring pouch by Ganni makes a subtle — but effective — statement.
Looking for a bag with its own personality? This bright green style by Anya Hindmarch with cartoonish eyes beaded onto it is certain to spark a conversation.
The perfect size for a wrist wrap or tucking under the arm, this vintage-looking Rixo pouch makes for an effortless finishing touch to any outfit.
Feeling inspired by the New York Knicks? Opt for this blue-and-orange embellished top-handle tote from Dries Van Noten.
What’s not to love about this beaded, rhinestoned, and chain-adorned silhouette by Camilla?
Less into sparkly sequins? Try this sweet, floral-embroidered bag by Marni.
Leaning into the Zara Larsson vibes this summer? Take this three-dimensional lily-covered purse for a spin.
For ASMR on the go, shimmy around with this style covered in pearl oyster shells.
The structural metal top handle on this bag adds a bit of edge to an otherwise aesthetically soft look.
Pro tip: Some of the cutest accessories are hidden in the kids’ sections of your favorite clothing stores. Thank me later.
For when you don’t have much to carry besides a lip gloss and your keys, but still want to send a bold message.
Covered in a beaded version of Missoni’s iconic zig-zag print, this pouch is the ultimate Italian summer vacation accessory.