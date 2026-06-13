When you think of a perfect summer handbag, your mind may go to a raffia clutch, a kitschy resin option or a sizable tote built for any and all beach needs. But this season, fashion people are trading in those usual styles for something much softer and a lot more nostalgic: non-structured, soft, silky bags.

If you’ve been following recent runway collections, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise. During the Spring-Summer 2026 season, Prada and Valentino led the argument for the slinky silhouette, showcasing vividly colored — and oftentimes embroidered or beaded — pouch-shaped styles reminiscent of a 1940s-era flea market find.

Whether they’re varnished top-to-bottom in sparkling sequins for the ultimate statement-making moment, subtly drawing attention with an eye-catching hue, or fully covered in floor-length fringe, the semi-niche trend actually offers a lot more versatility than you may think.

Valentino Spring Summer 2026. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Although digging through a vintage market to find these fashion heirlooms is plenty of fun when you have an endless amount of time to kill, it’s not always realistic. And, let’s be honest, sometimes you want a version that’s slightly more updated with a little modern edge. With all these factors in mind, we’ve curated a list of the best slouchy grandma-chic-meets-cool-girl silk, satin, and embroidered styles to complete your summer wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop them all.

Reformation Valentina Mini Beaded Bag $248 See On Reformation Add some movement to your look with this seafoam beaded number.

Susan Alexandra Long Night Shade Bag $548 See On Susan Alexandra This vampy, nightshade-shaped purse by Susan Alexandra brings the perfect amount of drama to any look.

Ganni Logo Floral Pouch $265 See On Saks Fifth Avenue With its slightly blurred purple floral embroidery, this drawstring pouch by Ganni makes a subtle — but effective — statement.

Anya Hindmarch Eyes Embellished Mini Bucket Bag $1,310 $393 See On Anya Hindmarch Looking for a bag with its own personality? This bright green style by Anya Hindmarch with cartoonish eyes beaded onto it is certain to spark a conversation.

Rixo Orla Embellished Silk Bag $215 See On Rixo The perfect size for a wrist wrap or tucking under the arm, this vintage-looking Rixo pouch makes for an effortless finishing touch to any outfit.

Dries Van Noten Embellished Handle Bag $1,525 See On Farfetch Feeling inspired by the New York Knicks? Opt for this blue-and-orange embellished top-handle tote from Dries Van Noten.

Camilla Floral-Print Beaded Cross Body Bag $607 See On Farfetch What’s not to love about this beaded, rhinestoned, and chain-adorned silhouette by Camilla?

Marni Small Floral-Embroidered Bucket Bag $1,150 See On Farfetch Less into sparkly sequins? Try this sweet, floral-embroidered bag by Marni.

Staud Lila Mini Bag $395 See On Staud For ASMR on the go, shimmy around with this style covered in pearl oyster shells.

Cult Gaia Solene Mini Bag $598 See On Cult Gaia The structural metal top handle on this bag adds a bit of edge to an otherwise aesthetically soft look.

Zara Limited Edition Bucket Bag $70 See On Zara Pro tip: Some of the cutest accessories are hidden in the kids’ sections of your favorite clothing stores. Thank me later.

Antik Batik Gisela Pouch $472 See On Antik Batik For when you don’t have much to carry besides a lip gloss and your keys, but still want to send a bold message.