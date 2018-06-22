This French Girl-Approved Bikini Style Is Trending For Summer 2021

Without fail, French women manage to have that air of je ne sais quoi that somehow ensures they always look good, whether they’re wearing straight-leg jeans, a cocktail dress or even a swimsuit. Morning, noon, and night, the French have that sartorial second sense; come summer, it hits the beach — and you’ll want in. Luckily for everyone, the Parisian summer look can be easily achieved by adding these beach-appropriate French bikini styles into your seasonal swim rotation.

Now, to the most important question: what exactly is a French bikini? What makes the style different from a one-piece swimsuit or that two-piece in your closet? It turns out the French bikini design is distinguished by the triangle-shaped cups and the straps that go over the shoulders (versus tying them around your neck the way you would with a regular halter neck bikini top). This versatile style is a great choice for large and small-chested gals alike, simultaneously supportive, comfortable — as there is no underwire involved — and elegant. Long story short: this cute bralette style is truly an investment worth making this season and beyond.

Just like a classic beret or a minimal French jewelry-inspired engagement ring, the French bikini is one of those timeless wardrobe items that will never go out of style. And without fail, will give any and all of your poolside looks that effortless yet elegant flair. Scroll on to shop some of the eye-catching pieces available on the market right now, then check out these Instagram-worthy swimwear pieces from Target for even more options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A more revealing take on the French bikini (peep the ultra thin straps), this piece is a great option for your next beach or rooftop tanning session. The style is incredibly versatile in its ability to fit a variety of body shapes thanks to the size offerings. Pair it with the matching Perfect Fit bikini bottom.

This French bikini top has a lace inset detail at the bottom band that adds an elegant, feminine touch. Pair it the brand’s side-tie, lace-trimmed Nellie bottom and you’re good to go.

This front-tie bikini comes in a variety of bright neon hues, perfect for those looking to lean into the whole Y2K aesthetic.

This floral-print, adjustable strap bikini is a great eye-catching piece that’s not too overwhelming for those who are not used to wearing a lot of color. Fun fact: this fashion-forward boho brand is Katie Holmes-approved.

Jade Swim is known for its minimal, understated silhouettes and color options — and this Perfect Match bikini top is no exception. Pair it with a flowing maxi dress and some chunky slides for a full beach bar-appropriate look.

This full-coverage option is one of the most creative takes on the French bikini style as it combines several statement prints together. Should you not be able to pick between an animal print or floral designed swimsuit, simply rock this top with the matching bottoms. Problem solved.

This bikini is fully leaning into the animal print trend. Plus, the matching set pairs well with a white oversized shirt and some platform sandals, if you want more of that poolside-glam vibe.

For a top that provides extra coverage, opt for this plunging neckline style. The wider straps offer more support while sizing goes up to 2X for those with more curves.

When you can’t decide what color stripes to go with — pink or green — why not wear both? This top from one of the most stylish bikini brands on the market, Solid & Striped, will allow you to do just that.

If you’re looking for a bikini top that can be styled in a variety of ways, this number is a true two-for-one deal. With the option to be worn as both a French bikini and as a halter neck style, this is a great entryway into swimwear à la française.

Featuring dainty scalloped lace details, this swimsuit embodies all those feminine and romantic vibes. In fact, Bridgerton fans will love the print as it’s a piece Daphne Bridgerton would wear — if she lived in the year 2021.

If you’re planning to swim laps in the ocean, opt for this durable, sporty bikini top from Nike. It comes in several bold and neutral colors including neon green and classic black.

This checkered top is a great style for those who prefer the minimalist aesthetic, but loves a good print too. Wear it with the matching Ho’okipa bottoms and some chunky sandals.

This style features irresistibly cute ruffle straps and a very unique print pattern, making it a must-have romantic piece. Pair it with a straw fedora and some beige wedge sandals.

This top features smock detailing and a milky orange-colored checkerboard print on the triangle-shaped cups. Pair the top with a matching bikini bottom or any other solid colored styles in the shades of white, pastel yellow, or creamy peach.

This stretchy, buttery soft, non-padded style is great for those who just want to enjoy their day at the beach without feeling constricted (you can also get the matching Fox bottom in the same fabric). Add on bonus points for the adjustable ties, which can be styled in a variety of ways.