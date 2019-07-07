If You Love The Row, Here Are 11 Other Brands You Need On Your Radar

Every fashion lover knows there's nothing out there that's quite like The Row. The Olsen twins have a touch that's impossible to recreate, and that's what makes the label so special. Just like their style (which has a cult-like following all its own), it's simple but unique at the same time, with proportions, fabrics, and colors that are always minimal but still totally unexpected. But that means if you want to find some brands like The Row to add to your rotation, it can be nearly impossible. Thankfully, though, there are a few that'll help you rise to the challenge.

Because while The Row is in a league all its own, plenty of other brands are out there creating stunning, unusual, and minimalist pieces that go far beyond the average basics. And luckily, some are fairly affordable — so if you do splurge on a t-shirt from The Row, you won't have to stress about buying pants from one of these labels to go with it. Ahead, 10 brands to have on your radar when your next shopping urge hits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Vetta

Female-owned Vetta boasts that you can make up to 30 different outfits with just five of their flexible pieces. To make it as simple as possible, they organize their drops by capsules. Shop some of the latest curated looks, including “the edgy capsule” and “the timeless capsule.”

Mijeong Park

Mijeong Park routinely shares sample sales where you can find luxe pieces and accessories starting at just $25. The LA-based label does oversized blazers, tartan skirts that are the perfect length, and full-length coats that no one will believe cost less than $500.

STAUD

Sarah Staudinger fills the market gap for upscale-looking clothing that doesn’t have luxury prices. It’s perfect for someone in their late 20s and 30s who’s looking to invest in statement pieces and re-build a wardrobe that says “RIP” to your teenage Euphoria phase.

COS

COS is a perfect addition to your staples from The Row thanks to its unusual (and always beautiful) takes on basics. If you're looking for extremely minimalist pieces with unique proportions and unexpected details, this brand will never let you down.

Nehera

As the brand's "About" page states, this Slovakia-based label is all about comfort — and it comes with a seriously chic look. It offers clothing, shoes, and accessories that are sleek and minimal, but always with a twist that makes each piece irresistible.

Totême

Former blogger Elin Kling started this label, and her understanding of elevated basics shows in every new item that hits the store. If you're looking for a silhouette your closet doesn't already have, start here — the pieces are as original as they are elegant, and the arrivals each season get better and better.

Two Days Off

If shopping more sustainably is on your list of resolutions this year, you need Two Days Off on your radar. The Los Angeles-based brand, founded by geologist and earth scientist Gina Stovall, carries small batch, ethically made basics that you’ll have in your closet for years to come.

Shaina Mote

Every piece from this label is designed and made in Los Angeles with a focus on sustainability. The result is clothing that's pretty, airy, and classic — but always features an Insta-worthy touch or two that keeps everything feeling of-the-moment and unique.

Toast

This womenswear brand began simply with loungewear and has since expanded to a full offering. Toast is all about creating and utilizing sustainable textile practices, and often collaborates with local artisans to choose unique fabrics and woven designs. The result is elevated fashion with unique details and unexpected pops of color.

Datura

Datura is an up-and-coming brand that's mastered the art of turning basics into pieces Instagram can't get enough of. Better yet? Everything is made in New York City. Its standout pieces are undoubtedly the flowing silk dresses all over its site, which are available in a range of colors and come in stunning silhouettes for every season and occasion.

Aliya Wanek

Based in California, Aliya Wanek (an eponymous label founded by Wanek herself) creates comfortable basics you’ll want to live in all year-round. The garments are made locally in the Bay Area to minimize environmental impact, and they’re classic enough that you can be confident they’ll never go out of style.