Much like the word “moist” or popstars pursuing film careers, the term kitten heels is enough to create a serious rift in the group chat. Kitten-heel haters can be vicious, dismissing the shoe style as pointless at best and less-than-cute at worst. But ignore the unenlightened nay-sayers! The truth is that the silhouette has potential to be the single most valuable player in your closet thanks to its comfortable heel height and sleek shape. In fact, it’s time to officially call it: kitten heels are chic, and I think you can expect to see a lot more of them at assorted upcoming Fashion Weeks across the world.

The best kitten heels out there merge form with function, delivering the polished, pointed look of a stiletto, but without the blisters. They’re celebrity-approved, too, regularly spotted on stars like Katie Holmes, Lily-Rose Depp, Meghan Markle, Kaia Gerber, and even Rihanna, the preeminent authority on all things stylish. So really, when people dismiss kitten heels, they dismiss Rihanna. I don’t make the rules!

If you’re ready to take the look out for a spin, start with this list of pairs I’m eyeing right now — they were quite literally made for walking.