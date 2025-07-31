Sheer has long had a sultry connotation — blame it on Kate Moss’ famous gauzy slip circa 1993 or Cher’s iconic naked illusion dress from 1974. However, the trend, which dates back to the ‘30s, doesn’t have to be overly risqué. No, you needn’t be hitting the club on a Friday night to show a little skin. Especially now with August (arguably the hottest month of the year) underway, there’s no better way to beat the heat than working a feather-light sheer look into your everyday wardrobe.

First, think about your comfort level. Freeing the nip in a transparent frock à la Kendall Jenner isn’t for everyone — and that’s OK. (But by all means, bare it all should the mood strike.) Instead of jumping into the deep end, experiment with a see-through lace top with a coordinating cami underneath or a sheer midi skirt alongside form-fitting hot pants. If this still seems a bit risqué, try balancing out the silhouettes with, say, knee-skimming Bermuda shorts or an oversized tee. And on a steamy hot afternoon this month, toss a sheer cover-up over your swimwear to keep sweat at bay.

With triple-digit temperatures in some parts of the country, the secret to staying cool is a lightweight sheer look. Scroll onward for five outfit ideas to help get you started.

Pop Of Color

Jeans and the heat never mix well. When it’s too toasty for denim, a sheer midi skirt is the way to go. A bright green style will stand out against an all-white outfit. And if you’re worried about the look being overly revealing, simply tie a button-up around your waist.

Beach Bound

Enjoy the beach while you can, because Labor Day will be here before you know it. For your next trip to the shore, make a fun fashion statement by layering a sheer tee over your bikini. Finish with a Y2K-inspired denim miniskirt and black flip-flops, and you’ll look effortlessly chic strolling down the boardwalk. (Bonus points for shielding your skin from the sun with a baseball cap and sunnies.)

Ladylike Lace

A summer soirée calls for a dainty, ladylike getup. A see-through white lace ensemble is a foolproof outfit idea, especially if you’re not exactly sure about the dress code (just stay away from pasta sauce and red wine). Add some personality to the look with a medley of gold necklaces and cherry-red strappy sandals.

Dress To Impress

Turn heads at an upcoming event — perhaps a birthday celebration or end-of-summer bash — in a leggy sheer gown. Ground the sultry number with polished pumps and a roomy tote. From there, allow the dress to do all the talking by opting for minimal jewelry, such as simple hoop earrings.

Keep Cool

For a low-key weekend catching up with friends, keep it casual and cute in a lace tank. Team the top with denim cutoffs or black capris, depending on what’s on the docket. Finally, crank up the cool factor with a coordinating sheer headscarf.