If You're A Fan Of Zara, Here Are 11 Brands You Should Have On Your Radar

To put it simply, Zara has it all. It has everything from an array of everyday basics, chic festive options, and affordable takes on the most sought-after runway trends from fashion week. With that in mind, it makes sense if you turn to the Spanish retailer (or other brands like Zara) for all kinds of sartorial needs.

Chances are, if there’s something specific you’re hoping to add to your closet in a pinch without stretching your wallet, you’ll likely turn to shopping at big fast-fashion retailers like Zara or H&M. However, if you're looking to broaden your shopping scope or buy from more sustainability-focused shops, there are plenty of brands that offer similarly stylish and affordable clothes. And after one look through these, you’ll find they’re well worth adding to your list.

There’s no denying that Zara has become a one-stop-shop for all types of fashion lovers, both minimalists and maximalists alike. Of course, if you ever want to give your wardrobe a trendy update and throw a new brand or two into the mix, there are plenty of stores like Zara worth considering. From the office-approved and minimalist-adored label COS and fellow Spanish brand Mango to more trendy labels like Everlane and & Other Stories, these brands will give you everything you need to fill your closet with a variety of styles.

Scroll down to see 11 brands like Zara you should be shopping now.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories has pieces you’ll want to live in at all hours of the day. Designed in its ateliers in Paris, Los Angeles, and Stockholm, & Other Stories offers everything from cozy knit cardigans and cool trousers to trendy jeans and whimsical dresses. This label is the perfect one to check out when you’re looking for playful pieces for everyday occasions.

Mango

Perhaps you first encountered Mango on Instagram, scrolling through your favorite fashion influencer's feed. Like Zara, the Spanish brand has been known for its chic takes on major runway trends. Plus, the range of pieces is nearly just as good — and after one look through its inventory, Mango will instantly become one of your go-tos for of-the-moment trends.

Aritzia

Another major brand known for its wide variety of clothes is Canadian label Aritzia. The brand, which boasts cult-favorite pieces like its viral $148 Melina Pant and, of course, its $250 Super Puff jacket, has nearly everything you could be looking for: wardrobe basics, work staples, athletic wear, you name it. From fall and winter coats to spring and summer dresses, Artizia has it all for every season.

Simonett

If you haven’t heard of the Miami-based label Simonett, this is one to keep on your radar. Between fresh takes on classic pant silhouettes to statement-making, structural tops, this brand is almost too cool. Simonett stocks everything from straight-off-the-runway looks to streetwear trends, and you won’t regret adding any of its products to your wardrobe.

Bershka

Another affordable label based in Spain, Bershka features cool, casual pieces to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe — whether you consider yourself a classic minimalist or a streetwear enthusiast. Add one of its denim pieces into your cart if you want to give a tough edge to your ensembles. If you’re looking for affordable, cool, and youthful clothes, Bershka is for you.

Label By Three

Opened by three sisters in Arizona, Label By Three was founded with the mission of creating handmade, high-quality, ethical clothing made from only deadstock fabrics and locally sourced materials by women paid fair wages. With its beliefs rooted in slow fashion and inclusivity, the brand boasts a small but versatile array of fashion-forward style essentials that include coats, dresses, and cute blouses perfect for picnics and trips to your local farmer’s market. They also sell a line of curated vintage pieces on their website.

COS

If you’re a minimalist to the core, COS should be one of the top brands on your list. With design-forward staples in a range of neutral hues, the versatile pieces from COS will guarantee plenty of wear in your wardrobe. The perfect balance of modern and functional, COS offers classic shapes, long-lasting designs, and sustainably sourced collections.

Everlane

Quickly becoming a wardrobe staple for every fashion fan, Everlane boasts high-quality closet essentials produced ethically and sold without traditional markups. Not big on trends, but rather pieces to wear for decades, Everlane is known for its sustainably-made Italian shoes, simple cashmere sweaters, and well-designed jeans. If it’s not already on there, add Everlane to your list of go-to stores for high quality basics.

CHNGE

Founded on the basis of producing high-quality graphic clothes, CHNGE produces styles made with manufacturing partners who share the ideals of sustainability, workers’ rights, and transparency. Stocking collections filled with cool, streetwear inspired pieces, this brand is for those who want to wear their beliefs on their sleeve — literally. Many of CHNGE’s pieces feature bold text and graphic-driven statements about the environment, mental health, and social justice.

For Days

Another brand focused on adding sustainability to affordable fashion, For Days produces organic, zero-waste basics for everyone’s closet. From playful jumpsuits and romantic dresses to cozy sweaters and poplin blouses, this brand has something for everyone. For Days also works with closed-loop fashion by providing a swap service where you can send back your worn clothes when you’re over them, for whatever reason, for shop credit.

nu-in

Founded in 2019 as a fully vegan brand, nu-in produces a wide variety of clothes that are ethically sourced. A mix of both fashion-forward and affordable, the brand features tailored pants, comfy knits, sexy dresses, and everything in between through a trendy but built-to-last lens. Add nu-in as a new staple destination in your shopping rounds, and take part in fashion that is better for the planet.