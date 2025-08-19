Hollywood’s love for boho fashion knows no bounds. Since the early aughts trend reappeared last year, a slew of stars, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kate Hudson, have leaned into the free-spirited aesthetic. And now, Zoë Kravitz is joining in on all the sartorial fun. On August 19, the A-lister put her stamp on the look, attending the Caught Stealing London photocall in a summery, semi-sheer embroidered dress rendered in an of-the-moment soft butter yellow hue.

Styled by Danielle Goldberg, Kravitz took to the event in a sweet tea-length Saint Laurent frock with floral embroidery and flutter sleeves. The number’s dangerously low, plunging neckline added a subtle sultry vibe. Instead of going full-tilt into the boho-chic look, the it girl lent a polished, sophisticated touch to her getup with black bow-adorned ballet flats from one of her favorite labels, The Row.

The High Fidelity alum elevated the daytime-appropriate ensemble with a handful of luxe accents, including black oval-shaped Saint Laurent sunglasses, the fashion house’s Le 5 À 7 bag (a style she carries on repeat), and a Jessica McCormack diamond and blackened gold ring. Meanwhile, Kravitz’s coral-colored lipstick provided the perfect splash of color to the look, while her long hair was styled in subtle, lived-in waves.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Kravitz was joined by her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler, who wore a brown zip-up jacket, oversized white tee, and army green trousers. In the film, which is set in New York in the ‘90s, Kravitz plays Yvonne, the girlfriend of Butler’s character Hank Thompson, who gets involved in the city’s crime scene.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kravitz has cemented herself as quite the style chameleon during the movie’s press tour. Case in point: Just last week, she stepped out in an edgy, streetwear look for an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The actor embraced the film’s 90s setting with vintage silver Nike sunglasses and a black bandana wrapped around her head, which she wore alongside a custom Saint Laurent suiting vest and pinstriped trousers.

Caught Stealing hits theaters on August 29 — meaning, the press tour is far from over. Keep your eyes peeled for more can’t-miss style moments from Kravitz.