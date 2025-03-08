Movie premieres and award shows are a daily occurrence for the celebrity set. However, not every event on their schedule is glamorous. In between numerous A-list affairs, stars still have errands to run and groceries to purchase — no matter how notable their name is. But, even though there’s no red carpet at their local market or gym, it girls like Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Katie Holmes (to name a few) never miss an opportunity to serve a look.

While jeans and a T-shirt always make for a reliable off-duty outfit, these celebs might encourage you to take your errand-ready ensembles up a notch. For starters, channel Rihanna, who recently hit up a CVS Pharmacy in a matching pinstripe set from Bottega Veneta (casual). And don’t worry, you can still style sneakers, just opt for a more elevated version like RiRi’s pony hair kicks, courtesy of her long-standing collab with Puma. If you’re an athleisure fan, add Bieber’s post-Pilates’ looks to your everyday moodboard. The Rhode Skin founder is especially fond of the Princess Diana formula, a.k.a. an oversized sweatshirt and biker shorts. On a similar note, revamp your morning walk à la Jennifer Lawrence, and her affinity for statement outerwear. Even if she’s wearing track pants and a sweatshirt, she pops on a patterned overcoat (she loves the leopard-print coat from By Malene) and ta-da: her daily stroll becomes ultra-stylish.

The next time you catch yourself reaching for your tried-and-true hoodie, take it from your favorite fashion muse: Even the most mundane outings can be major fashion moments. Keep scrolling for 19 off-duty outfits from on-the-go A-listers.

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On March 24, 2024, Hadid ran to Whole Foods in an oversized Wardrobe.NYC wool coat, bright red Adidas Gazelles, and a matching cardigan from her knitwear label, Guest In Residence. Then, she accessorized with her go-to Miu Miu Arcadie Bag.

Sienna Miller

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Miller was all smiles while en route to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 24, 2024. The A-lister arrived makeup-free and in white Khaite trousers, chunky Reebok sneakers, a striking brown belt, and the Sézane basket bag.

Zendaya

BACKGRID

During a mid-summer shopping trip on July 21, 2024, photographers captured Zendaya in a cropped tank from AGOLDE, brown wool trousers, plus Bottega Veneta flats, and the Louis Vuitton Diane Bag.

Dakota Johnson

Spartano / BACKGRID

After checking out from her NYC hotel on Oct. 16, 2024, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum paired light-wash jeans with a brown fur coat, The Row Bindle Shoulder Bag, and platform boots from — you guessed it — the Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen-led atelier.

Charli XCX

JosiahW / BACKGRID

On Nov. 19, 2024, the day after her surprise Times Square concert, the Grammy winner enjoyed a casual walk with her friend. She jumped on the Charlotte Simone bandwagon in a cropped shearling-trimmed coat, acid-wash jeans, and a multi-pocket bag from Acne Studios.

Rihanna

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

A week before Christmas, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a late-night stop at CVS Pharmacy for gift essentials. The mom-of-two looked effortlessly cool in a pinstripe button-down and matching pants from Bottega Veneta, alongside a baseball cap, a satin scarf, and Fenty x PUMA pony-hair sneakers.

Katie Holmes

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Holmes celebrated her 46th birthday on Dec. 18, 2024 in dark-wash jeans, a navy blue jacket, and chunky black boots. But all eyes went to her vintage Chanel belt circa 1990s.

Elle Fanning

Astro / BACKGRID

With The Row’s Margaux Bag in tow, Fanning’s off-duty ‘fit was automatically chic. On Dec. 23, 2024, the A Complete Unknown star stopped by Joan’s on Third in a leather trench coat, baggy joggers, and a flowy blouse in various boho-chic hues.

Emily Ratajkowski

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment

In Dec. 2024, Ratajkowski braced for the NYC chill in a layered look, starting with a striped cardigan and a matching scarf, both from Mango. Then, she popped on a cropped leather jacket from Gap Studio by Zac Posen. Baggy cargo pants and Timberland boots completed her street style set.

Jennifer Lopez

The Daily Stardust/ LA Gossip TV / BACKGRID

This holiday season, Aspen, Colorado was once again crawling with celebrities. On Dec. 29, 2024, J.Lo took her entire family to the mountainside city for shopping, skiing, and snow. Outside one of the hotspots, the Grammy winner tapped into the barrel jean trend in double-denim, plus Brunello Cucinelli hiking boots, and a cowboy hat, a.k.a. an Aspen essential.

Daisy Edgar Jones

Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Thanks to her Gucci brand ambassador status, Jones’ street style rotation is full of staples from the Italian label. Most recently, in Dec. 2024, she styled head-to-toe Gucci, including a belted black coat, light-wash jeans, horsebit-embellished flats, and the label’s Blondie Shoulder Bag.

Kendall Jenner

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

On Feb. 7, 2025, in between Fall 2025 shows during New York Fashion Week, Jenner grabbed a quick lunch in head-to-toe The Row. For starters, she wore a collarless cashmere coat overtop a plain white tee, black trousers, and the Enzo Leather Loafers. Then, she carried The Row Nuance Tote. A timeless Ralph Lauren baseball cap completed her model off-duty moment.

Angelina Jolie

Terma,SL / BACKGRID

Since Lazy Acres is in the heart of L.A., it’s often a go-to grocery spot for the Hollywood set. Angelina Jolie, for one, is often seen there with her children. On Feb. 8, 2025, she picked up some food with her son, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt. The Oscar winner donned a white tank top, black trousers, a tan overcoat, and pointy ballet flats.

Hailey Bieber

affinitypicture / BACKGRID

Just a few months after welcoming their first son, Jack Blues, the Biebers attended a couples’ Pilates class together. On Feb. 10, 2025, the Rhode Skin founder channeled Princess Diana in an oversized FILA sweatshirt, biker shorts, sleek sneakers, and The Row Terrasse Bag.

Jennifer Lawrence

Diamond / BACKGRID

On Feb. 12, 2024, Lawrence was instantly recognizable during her morning walk. Leave it to J.Law to elevate jeans, chunky rain boots, and a beanie with a By Marlene leopard-print coat and a The Row “fits everything” bag, which rings in at $2,600.

Ayo Edebiri

Tatiana/The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

While on her way to a birthday party on Feb. 14, 2025, The Bear star gave off major it girl energy in a sheer LBD, layered underneath a faux leather L’Academie jacket. She dressed down the all-black look with a camouflage baseball cap and a Proenza Schouler shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid

Diggzy / BACKGRID

After a photoshoot in L.A. on Feb. 19, the Ôrəbella founder was snapped by the paparazzi in an all-white athleisure look, complete with a tank top, Miaou polka-dot biker shorts, and chunky Coach sneakers. Her carry-all of the day was Saint Laurent’s Y Tote — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador.

Kaia Gerber

The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID

After a performance of her play on Feb. 22, Gerber pulled off a Canadian tuxedo with a denim jacket and coordinating straight-leg jeans. She upped the ‘90s vibes with oval-shaped sunglasses and the popular Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

Meghan Markle

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

While out to lunch with Serena Williams on March 1, Markle was spotted wearing a navy pinstripe matching set from La Ligne. She paired the button-down and trousers with a Loro Piana tote bag and slingback sandals.