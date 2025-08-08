Katie Holmes had a sweet visit from her daughter Suri Cruise at work on Thursday afternoon, and it’s clear her effortless style is rubbing off on the 19-year-old. The college student joined her mom on set in Manhattan, in an outfit that looked right out of Holmes’ casual-cool play book.

Holmes, 46, is currently filming Happy Hour in Manhattan; a trilogy which she’s also writing and directing. The project sees the actor reunite with her Dawson’s Creek co-star/love interest and one-time boyfriend Joshua Jackson, who plays her partner. As family dynamics are the through-line of the film, Cruise’s visit to the set in Alphabet City was extra fitting.

In recent years, Holmes has become a highly-watched street style star in her own right, thanks to her penchant for mixing buzzy pieces (who could forget the viral Khaite cashmere bra and cardigan moment) with high street finds. When Cruise stopped by the production, she showed that her mom has taught her a thing or two.

Beating the August city heat, Cruise opted for a chill outfit of khaki trousers and a simple spaghetti strap tank top with an embroidered brown leather belt, slouchy hobo bag and an ornate boho-leaning cabochon ring. In a move that her mom would likely make too, she added a pop of red with her sneakers.

Getty Images

Cruise, who is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania after completing her schooling at New York’s famed La Guardia High School of Music, Art, and Performing Arts, tends to keep a low profile.

A promising singer, her vocals can be heard on two of her mom’s past films, Alone Together and Rare Objects. Holmes, who has raised her daughter solo since her divorce from Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise in 2012, previously said: “I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her. Both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it’s this safe, beautiful, creative space.”

Getty Images

She added: “So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That’s how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she’s my heart.”

It’s not yet known if the teen will lend her talents to Happy Hour, but given her mom’s glowing endorsement, the chances are high.

As Happy Hour films across Manhattan, Holmes’ fans have been eagerly watching to see what she’s wearing in the time-spanning movie. And with peeks at Chloé’s iconic Paddington handbag, Dôen's Traveler top, embroidered jeans, flannel shirts, and denim overalls, the costume department hasn’t yet disappointed.

Getty Images

On Instagram, Holmes wrote: “I am so very grateful to be working again with so many of my wonderful friends on this film Happy Hours. And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. Happy Hours is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we make.”