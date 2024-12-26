As the first full year since the SAG-AFTRA strike reached an agreement, the celebrity set was busier than ever in 2024. In addition to promoting numerous projects, stars also returned to the red carpet for the first time since July 2023. With every A-list affair came luxe looks from your favorite fashion muses — and more often than not, their significant other, too. Thanks to appearances from Amal and George Clooney, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Idris and Sabrina Elba, and Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor (to name a few), the Venice Film Festival, Met Gala, and Academy Awards were some of 2024’s most star-studded date nights. Even the smaller soirées were packed with celebrity couples.

The 2024 award season concluded on a romantic note at the 96th annual Academy Awards. Between the actual ceremony and the Vanity Fair after-party, over 50 celebrity couples attended the Oscars, including Carey Mulligan and her husband, Marcus Mumford as well as Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley. Mumford, for one, coordinated his all-black suit to Mulligan’s custom Balenciaga trumpet gown in black-and-white. Then there was Robbie and Ackerley, who both arrived at the Ovation Hollywood Theatre in Versace. However, all eyes were on the Barbie star’s reflective black gown from the atelier’s Fall 2024 line.

Fast forward to the Met Gala, which hosted power couples like Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, as well as first-comers, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan. First, the Australian pair gave off major old Hollywood energy in matching Balenciaga. Kidman stole the show in a voluminous recreation of the label’s 1950s gown. At the top of the iconic staircase, Carpenter and Keoughan delivered their step-and-repeat in princess-y Oscar de la Renta, and Mad Hatter-inspired Burberry, respectively.

From there, the style streak continued once the 2024 Emmy Awards rolled around in September. Idris Elba was joined by his wife Sabrina, in a vintage Thierry Mugler Spring 1998 gown, no less. The Elbas were followed by Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, a longtime pair and fellow Emmy winners. To no surprise, Paulson chose a royal blue gown from Prada — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. On the other hand, Taylor donned an all-white suit set courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for a roundup of 2024’s most fashion-forward celebrity couples. And stay tuned to TZR for more joint sartorial slays in 2025.

Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Barbie co-producers made their grand entrance at the Oscars in moody Versace designs. Robbie got her hands on a ruched chocolate brown dress from the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 release.

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Mumford & Sons singer stayed true to his penchant for black. Mulligan celebrated her Oscar nomination in a custom Balenciaga trumpet gown in black-and-white, which drew inspiration from a 72-year-old design.

Towa Bird & Reneé Rapp

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bird and Rapp skipped the Oscars ceremony and saved their contrasting co-ords for the Vanity Fair after-party. Marking their red carpet debut as a couple, Rapp wore a white collared maxi dress complete with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Bird, on the other hand, went full ‘70s mode in an embroidered denim suit layered overtop a black blouse.

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

With help from Balenciaga, Urban and Kidman secured their spots on numerous best-dressed lists at the Met Gala. The Grammy winner, for one, chose a black Balenciaga suit with a white bow tie and cummerbund, while the Oscar winner stunned in a strapless two-tone ballgown.

Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment

While Carpenter and Keoghan didn’t walk the red carpet together, they did meet up at the top of the staircase. The new couple looked straight out of a fairytale with Keoghan in velvet Burberry and Carpenter in a Cinderella-esque Oscar de la Renta gown.

Ashlyn Harris & Sophia Bush

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Harris and Bush surprised fans at the Paris Olympics prelude party. They both opted for metallic moments, with Harris in a cutout-heavy jumpsuit and Bush in corseted Christian Siriano.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

To support his wife at the It Ends With Us premiere on Aug. 6, Reynolds styled an olive green suit. The two-piece looked polished alongside Lively’s vintage Versace Fall 2002 dress — the same version worn by Britney Spears 22 years earlier.

Louis Partridge & Olivia Rodrigo

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment

Like Carpenter and Keoghan at the Met Gala, Partridge and Rodrigo didn’t walk the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival. However inside the Disclaimer screening, they brought their joint fashion A-game in timeless ‘90s-inspired ‘fits.

Amal & George Clooney

JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Clooneys delivered major couple goals at the Venice International Film Festival. At the Wolfs premiere on Sept. 1, George posed with Amal, who donned a butter yellow custom gown from Atelier Versace.

Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig

Maria Moratti/Getty Images Entertainment

The married couple attended the Queer screening at the Venice Film Festival in seemingly opposite attire. Weisz looked ultra-glam in a royal blue rhinestone gown from Versace, while Craig went a summery route in an all-ivory Loewe ensemble.

Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

For their third Emmys together, the traditionally private couple went public in style with Paulson in multi-color Prada and Taylor in a chic white suit from Louis Vuitton.

Idris & Sabrina Elba

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

At the 2024 Emmys, Idris was nominated for his performance in Hijack. His supermodel wife, Sabrina dressed in a black-and-white floor-length gown. The halter-neck design was vintage Thierry Mugler Spring 1998.

Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Cruz and Bardem are rarely spotted together. But on Sept. 20, they walked hand-in-hand at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Cruz, a longtime Chanel ambassador, tapped into the bow resurgence in a custom white gown from the iconic French label.

Michael Polansky & Lady Gaga

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Just weeks after confirming their engagement, Gaga and Polansky both wore Celine at the UK Joker Folie à Deux premiere. Gaga went viral in a Harley Quinn-inspired crimson red gown and a complementary puff-sleeve bolero.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

At the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 19, Wade ensure all attention went to his wife and her Elie Saab Fall 2024 Couture gown.

Dove Cameron & Damiano David

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment

At the GQ Men of the Year event, Cameron and David proved that opposites do attract. The ex-Disney Channel star turned heads in a white satin slip dress from Yvon the Label. The Måneskin performer went down the grunge route in a three-piece leather suit.