Even though Zendaya has worn Louis Vuitton for most of her career, her relationship with the atelier leveled up once she hit house ambassador status in April 2023. Since then, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, Zendaya, and her stylist, Law Roach have collaborated on a slew of iconic looks. Some fan-favorites include the metallic two-piece worn at the Dune: Part Two Paris premiere; her flowy white gown for the Challengers Paris premiere; and her shimmery black dress for the Prelude to the Olympics (to name a few). And on October 24, the dream team created magic again via a burgundy leather dress, worn by Zendaya to celebrate the launch of her boyfriend, Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand.

After promoting his new company, Bero all day, Holland concluded his mini press tour at the Corner Bar — a celeb-approved hotspot in New York. To no surprise, Zendaya was there to support him, dressed in a luxe look, of course. Outside the exclusive event, all eyes were on the Euphoria star’s custom Louis Vuitton number, crafted from buttery-smooth leather. The material looked sleek alongside the dress’ column-cut silhouette, plunging neckline, and statement gold belt buckle. Her design’s burgundy shade was as rich as it is timely. Following Jenna Ortega, Kate Middleton, and Katie Holmes (to name a few), Zendaya is the latest fashion muse to approve the autumnal hue. In true Zendaya form, she coordinated the maxi’s color to her signature “So Kate” pumps from Christian Louboutin. From there, she opted for minimal accessories from Bulgari, including her favorite B.zero 1 necklace and micro-mini diamond hoops — a fitting choice for the label’s global brand ambassador. Extra points for Holland, who matched Zendaya in a mock-neck burgundy top.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

While Zendaya’s appearance at the Bero bash was certainly a surprise, her cool-girl co-ord from earlier in the day subtly confirmed her attendance. On Thursday morning, the multi-hyphenate was snapped by the paparazzi again — this time in a white tank from CLYQUE, low-waisted baggy bottoms, and a baseball cap monogrammed with Holland’s Bero logo. She even hinted at her upcoming Louis Vuitton moment by carrying the label’s best-selling Neverfull Bag in black.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Now that Zendaya is in New York, keep an eye out for a chic street style outfit or two. And stay tuned to TZR for future ‘fit breakdowns.