Zendaya’s New Haircut Strengthens The Case For A Major Winter Chop

Zendaya loves to keep the people guessing when it comes to her hair. The actor is constantly showing off stunning new styles on the red carpet, from her rear-length cornrows at the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere to her iconic red dye job back in 2019. And if you thought you’d have to wait a while to see what she’d do next, you’d be wrong. Because on Dec. 16, Zendaya debuted a new lob on her Instagram stories — a chic-yet-simple cut that comes just in time for the holidays.

“It was time for a change,” the 25-year-old captioned the photo, which showed Zendaya posing in front of a mirror with flipped-under locks extending just past her shoulders. Though she shared no further details, her hair did also appear to have a light red tint compared with recent photos of the star (which happens to fit right into one of 2022’s biggest color trends). The beautiful ‘do was done by Sarah Shears of OneEleven Lounge in Hollywood.

While Zendaya is known as a sort of beauty chameleon, the update is still slightly unexpected. The actor is no stranger to experimentation, but her natural locks have been on the longer side for years. In fact, it’s hard to find any pictures of her hair cut this short at all, making this a pretty dramatic change for the Euphoria star.

Zendaya is in good company with this short new chop. Sarah Hyland revealed a new bob just days ago, and Kourtney Kardashian shared a similar style of her own earlier in the season. In fact, cutting it all off seems to be the name of the game right now: The “sliced bob,” cropped cuts, and the French bob have all been deemed major winter trends.

“As we start to ‘reenter’ into our normal lives, I think a lot of people are ready to make a big change,” Jamila Powell, founder of Naturally Drenched and Maggie Rose Salon, told TZR of this urge to make the cut in August. “People are excited to be bolder and have more fun with their looks. One easy way to do this is a dramatic chop.” For Zendaya, at least, that seems to be the case.