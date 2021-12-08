Sarah Hyland Just Cut Her Hair And She Looks So Different

If you’ve been considering a chop, let this be the push you need to finally book a hair appointment. At last night’s People’s Choice Awards, Sarah Hyland’s bob with bangs brought down the red carpet, partially due to the fact that it’s such a drastic change from her usual long waves. Her hairstylist, Nikki Lee, shared a couple of BTS snaps of the Modern Family actor on her Instagram, giving followers an up-close glance at the stunning look.

“We did a thing!” Lee wrote in the caption. “Who knew I cut bobs and bangs?! 🤷🏼‍♀️ The truth is when I lived back home (Reno, NV) I used to cut them all the time. It wasn’t until I moved to the land of long hair (LA) that I stopped. It’s been exciting for my girls to want these changes lately. ♥️ @brianacisneros could this classify as a version of the ‘bixie.’”

In case you haven’t heard, the “bixie” has officially been dubbed the cool-girl cut of the season. As the name suggests, it’s a cross between a pixie and a bob, a short layered look that is as versatile as it is chic. Leading up to Hyland’s chop, stars like Kaia Gerber and Florence Pugh have opted for the style, which offers the ease and trendiness of short hair without the full commitment that a pixie cut requires.

The rest of Sarah Hyland’s PCA look is equally jaw-dropping. Makeup artist Denika Bedrossian (who also frequently paints the face of Hailey Bieber) created a French-inspired look complete with bold winged eyeliner from Melt Cosmetics and dramatic Ardell falsies, which highlight Hyland’s gorgeous green eyes. Bedrossian also used products from Pat McGrath, Armani Beauty, and Makeup by Mario, according to her Instagram post sharing Hyland’s look.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actor’s white puffed ensemble was actually a two-piece dress by Vera Wang (including a miniskirt and one-shoulder top), making her look like a real-life angel floating down the carpet. Rather than a matching aethereal manicure, Hyland opted for black nails, which added an unexpected edge. She topped off the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps, flower-shaped earrings, and plenty of rings.

There’s no question that Hyland’s dramatic bixie cut is the focal point of this Parisian-chic look — and that it suits her perfectly. Only time will tell if she’ll choose to stay short for her eventual nuptials to Wells Adams, but it’s safe to say she’ll make a gorgeous bride regardless.