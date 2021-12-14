Zendaya’s Latest Red Carpet Glam Looks Straight Out Of An Episode Of ‘Euphoria’

Perhaps the understatement of the century is that Zendaya is a beauty trendsetter. The 25-year-old actor is no stranger to debuting fiercely cool and borderline editorial glam. In fact, she’s been doing so since the very start of her career in the early 2010s — and, thankfully, it seems like she has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Take the Euphoria star’s latest makeup look, for example. She hit the red carpet on Monday, December 13, sporting double-winged eyeliner in navy blue and white pigment, complemented by a floating line in the star’s crease. The liner even extended into her inner corner, which is a trend gaining serious traction right now, as seen at Chanel’s Metropolitan Métiers D’Art Show. Zendaya’s glam, debuted at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is undoubtedly worthy of accolades in its own right.

The performer’s eyeliner look was likely brought to life by celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley, whom she’s been working with for years. Photos from the premiere show that the pro balanced out Zendaya's statement eye with an otherwise natural makeup look comprising a glossy pout and a matte complexion, which she subtly warmed up with blush.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

On the red carpet, Zendaya teamed her bold beauty look with a custom Valentino gown dreamt up by her longtime stylist Law Roach. The V-neck silhouette featured an on-theme spider web print and a high-leg slit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Disney Channel alum's most famous beauty looks run the gamut from statement hair colors to even more unique eye makeup moments. Two notable ones of recent include her reverse eyeliner at the London premiere of Dune in October and the brow-grazing faux bangs she rocked at the film’s photocall.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

And let’s quickly relive those aforementioned bangs by NYC-based hairstylist Antoinette because — let’s face it — it would be a shame not to.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As we head into 2022, let Zendaya’s bold beauty inspire you to try something new. Whether it’s not-so-subtly adopting a full fringe or testing out a double-winged eyeliner look, one thing’s for certain: you’ll look damn cool.