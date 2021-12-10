Blackberry Sangria Hair Is Now Winter’s Biggest Color Trend & We’re Obsessed

While you might be hesitant to ditch classic brown and black shades for the winter season, this year, dark burgundy hair is a strong contender for winter’s biggest color trend. The rich, reddish-purple hue, is without a doubt the hair update you need to close out 2021, as it works with basically any skin tone. “Clients are coming in asking for dark burgundy, as it not only adds a stunning pop of color to your look but also helps warm up winter complexions,” says celebrity hair colorist Chad Kenyon.

From curly to straight, long or short, dark burgundy works with various hair styles and textures. Between vivid shades and moody plum tones, it can be simple and easy-to-wear or bold and attention-grabbing. According to Justin Anderson, co-founder of dpHUE and celebrity colorist, the key to finding your best shade all narrows down to your skin’s undertone, or the natural colors underneath the surface of your skin (more on that later.)

And although red shades (even dark ones) tend to fade the fastest, Justin Toves-Vincilione, authentic beauty concept advocate and hairstylist, has a great tip: wash with a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner in tepid water. Style using a heat protectant and keep heat low to medium. For conditioner, he recommends Hydrate Cleansing Conditioner to clear away excess oil without fading the hair color. “Use in conjunction with a regular color-care shampoo, alternating every other wash day,” he shares. “This will keep color fade to a minimum and provide added hydration, leaving your color looking fabulous for even longer.”

To help decide on your next dark burgundy it-shade, TZR spoke to expert colorists for the best on-trend hues, maintenance tips, and product selections to maintain the look until spring. Bring one of the below six shades to your next hair appointment for a bit of inspiration.

Merlot Burgundy

According to Kathy Debski, colorist at SPACE by Alex Brown in Chicago, a merlot burgundy is, “a rich red violet-based color that works well on anyone who is naturally a darker shade.” The tone reflects light beautifully on reddish violet undertones and has a deep purple hue to give it the rich wine-like effect.

Burgundy Bordeaux

If you’re looking for a burgundy that is easy to maintain, look no further than the burgundy bordeaux. “This shade features a blend of burgundy-red and brown oak,” says Toves-Vincilione. “This color works best on naturally dark hair that needs a little warming up.”

Burgundy Sunset

“If you have long layered hair this will be your dream color,” Hairstory colorist Cyd Charisse, tells TZR. “The deep under color has more of a violet hue instead of red, mixed with highlights of copper, oranges, and pinks. This color has all the colors of a sunset wrapped up in a melt of perfection.” According to Kenyon, the shade is great with neutral and warm skin tones and can be really bold on cooler complexions. Regardless of your undertone, when natural light hits burgundy sunset, the movement of layers creates a vibrant glow of warmth and depth. Anderson suggests dpHUE’s ACV Rinse that will seal the hair cuticle and promote clean, healthy hair without over-shampooing.

Dark Plum Burgundy Hair

A mix of deep burgundy and purple shades, a dark plum shade is great for golden or olive toned skin. Because the color easily fades, Mane Addicts stylist Sienree Du recommends frequent visits to your colorist to help keep your hair glossy and to help maintain the vibrancy. For this color trend, you want a cleanser that will focus on not stripping your hair and will add moisture. Charisse recommends using Hairstory New Wash Original or New Wash Rich for those looking for more moisture, and pairing it with Dressed Up as a heat protectant before any heat styling.

Burgundy Blue

This burgundy-to-blue fade is a great moody hair color trend that will elevate all your winter outfits. Maintenance tips: try to avoid excess sun exposure, which can cause your color to fade. Kenyon also recommends investing in Olaplex No 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask for it’s bond-building technology that simultaneously adds weightless shine, smoothness, and body to the hair.

Blackberry Sangria

“Maroon violet hues and a burgundy red base make this wine-inspired shade sexy and sophisticated,” Toves-Vincilione tells TZR . The deeper tones of violet allow for more depth and dimension and look beautiful on naturally curly hair or hair that’s worn wavy. Because of the rich deep hues this color delivers, it looks its best when you use hair care products that add shine. Toves-Vincilione recommends sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner followed by a replenishing hair mask to maintain the lifespan of this color.