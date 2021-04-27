Lizzo Found A Birthday Dress You Can Dance All Night Long In

Since Lizzo first started her birthday countdown five days ago, I, and likely the entire Internet, have been living vicariously through her Instagram as she parties in Las Vegas with her besties. So far, the birthday highlights include champagne showers, dance parties, private jets, and jaw-dropping, already-iconic birthday outfits worn by Lizzo. The freshly-turned 33 year old (today, April 27, is her actual birthday) has been working with stylist Brett Alan Nelson to deliver uniquely fabulous party-ready ensembles that deserve celebrations of their own.

Lizzo kicked off the festive week on April 23 with a Gucci-filled Instagram post that showed off five shopping bags she received as presents from a friend. (To all my friends who may be reading this, take note because that’s how I expect to kick off my next birthday.) Shortly after receiving her Gucci gifts, the “Truth Hurts” singer prepared to jet to Las Vegas, only to be surprised by a group of her best friends who were waiting inside the private plane. In a behind-the-scenes video shared on Lizzo’s TikTok, the artist revealed that her besties had all gotten vaccinated for the special occasion in order for them to party safely in Sin City. And once she was reunited with her beloved pals, that’s when the looks truly began. Without further ado, let’s get into Lizzo’s incredible birthday style from the past few days. Scroll on to view her celebratory outfits and shop some of her exact items, below.

Lizzo’s Birthday Outfits: White, Strapless Midi Dress

Before boarding a private plane, Lizzo posed in her white, strapless Norma Kamali dress (the ruched number has, unfortunately, since sold out) with strappy white heels. Lizzo tapped into her love of micro bags and carried a miniature crystal bag with a circular silver handle. As for accessories, she opted for pair of square shield sunnies, a sparkly diamond choker, and matching drop earrings to polish off her jet-setter look.

Lizzo’s Birthday Outfits: Neon & Tie-Dye Bikini

Once Lizzo and her girls landed in Vegas, they went straight to the pool for some good times and champagne-filled fun. Lizzo kicked it poolside in a tie-dye string bikini, chunky gold hoops, and Versace’s Medusa Biggie lime green sunnies. The video, which has since been viewed over 5.7 million times, features Lizzo dancing while receiving a champagne shower and, to be clear, this is the energy I will be bringing with me into Shot Girl Summer. Plus, her neon swimsuit featured not one, but two of Summer 2021 swimsuit trends: micro string ties and bright, joyful colors.

Lizzo’s Birthday Outfits: Statement Necklace

“This is your sign to take naked selfies with ur besties,” reads Lizzo’s caption on a carousel of fashionably nude snaps. The singer wore only an Anna-Karin Karlsson’s Magpie Necklace in a peach and orange colorway and a pair of golden jade earrings with chain detailing. Her naked photo shoot featuring only accessories offers a new definition to the phrase statement necklace.

Lizzo’s Birthday Outfits: Black & White Striped Dress

Once the clock struck midnight on her actual big day, Lizzo shared a video of herself on the dance floor celebrating in a black and white sheer maxi gown. In the comments, she revealed the dress was a custom vintage piece by Jean Paul Gaultier, making the garment one-of-a-kind. Her retro, Beetlejuice-esque look also encapsulated one of Spring 2021’s leading dress trends: eye-catching, optimistic prints.

