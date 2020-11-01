For the uninitiated, a hair oil might be a bit daunting to try — especially if your texture is prone to grease. But before you completely write it off, just hear us out. Priscilla Valles, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, says the best hair oils are typically formulated to moisturize and hydrate hair, which is exactly what your winter mane will soon be yearning for.

"Hair oils are big multitaskers, they're incredible heat protectants, [and] have restorative properties to reverse the appearance of damage," Irinel de León, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, tells TZR. "They're also great for definition and shine, which is contributed to the fatty acids therein."

And while you might think a hair oil is only good for thick hair, Ciara Costenoble, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, confirms that even people with the finest hair can use them. "Oils are composed of different fatty acids," the Paris-based hairstylist says. "The oils that penetrate the hair tend to have more fatty acids and smaller molecules, which determine if the oil will sit on the surface for shine purposes only, or penetrate to build up the hair from inside out." Therefore, she notes the smaller the molecules, the more penetrating. By using a hair oil, Costenoble says some of the benefits you'll see are frizz control, healthy ends, rebalancing dry scalp, curl definition, and extra shine.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ahead, find the hair oils that are best suited to your hair type, all recommended by celebrity and editorial hairstylists.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Best Hair Oils For Damaged Hair

The Best Hair Oils For Shiny Hair

The Best Hair Oils For Fine Hair

The Best Hair Oils For Curly Hair

The Best Hair Oils For Coily Hair

The Best Hair Oils For Dry Hair