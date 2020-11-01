The Best Hair Oils That Moisturize & Hydrate Without Leaving Your Hair Greasy
For the uninitiated, a hair oil might be a bit daunting to try — especially if your texture is prone to grease. But before you completely write it off, just hear us out. Priscilla Valles, a celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, says the best hair oils are typically formulated to moisturize and hydrate hair, which is exactly what your winter mane will soon be yearning for.
"Hair oils are big multitaskers, they're incredible heat protectants, [and] have restorative properties to reverse the appearance of damage," Irinel de León, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, tells TZR. "They're also great for definition and shine, which is contributed to the fatty acids therein."
And while you might think a hair oil is only good for thick hair, Ciara Costenoble, a celebrity hairstylist who works with Kim Kardashian and Taraji P. Henson, confirms that even people with the finest hair can use them. "Oils are composed of different fatty acids," the Paris-based hairstylist says. "The oils that penetrate the hair tend to have more fatty acids and smaller molecules, which determine if the oil will sit on the surface for shine purposes only, or penetrate to build up the hair from inside out." Therefore, she notes the smaller the molecules, the more penetrating. By using a hair oil, Costenoble says some of the benefits you'll see are frizz control, healthy ends, rebalancing dry scalp, curl definition, and extra shine.
Ahead, find the hair oils that are best suited to your hair type, all recommended by celebrity and editorial hairstylists.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The Best Hair Oils For Damaged Hair
"I recommend products with argan oil — it really penetrates into the hair, smooths out, and hydrates," Valles notes. She says Olaplex's No. 7 Bonding Oil is great to do this.
Ted Gibson, a celeb hairstylist whose clients include Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong'o, recommends Sisley-Paris' Precious Hair Care Oil Glossiness and Nutrition. "It's luxury and it doesn’t weigh hair down," he notes.
The Best Hair Oils For Shiny Hair
"Argan or jojoba oils have been used traditionally for centuries to nourish and add ultimate shine to hair strands," Costenoble says. "Although they do lightly penetrate the hair shaft they mostly repel water and take residence on the outer cuticle, the part we can see, which is why it gives ultimate shine." For the shiniest hair ever, try Aveda's Nutriplenish Multi-Use Hair Oil.
For shiny strands, Gibson always has L'Oréal's Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Deep Nourishing Treatment in his kit.
The Best Hair Oils For Fine Hair
For fine hair, Valles says a light oil that won’t weigh hair down, like Ouai's Hair Oil, is brilliant. "When you have fine hair heavy oils are not a favored product so stick with lighter oils," she explains. "[It] will smooth it out and give some shine without taking the weight and volume out."
For fine hair, Gibson loves using Diptyque's Satin Oil for Body and Hair. "The fragrance is beautiful and it works," he says.
The Best Hair Oils For Curly Hair
de León is a huge fan of Ouidad's Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment for curly hair. "It’s infused with a cocktail of different beneficial oils that have amazing healing properties," she explains. It will also hydrate and protect your strands while adding an incredible amount of shine."
For curly textures, oils tend to help control frizz, Valles says. She recommends Davines' OI All In One Milk. "It has oil and leave-in conditioner in it. If you have curly hair meet your new best friend!"
The Best Hair Oils For Coily Hair
For coilies, Gibson says Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Pure Hair Oil is just heavy enough, but not too overwhelming.
"[I] love the combination of oils, like jojoba, almond, and sage, just to name a few, used In the formula," Eric Williams, an editorial hairstylist, says. "[It's] great for hydrating without leaving your hair feeling greasy, and a little goes a long way."
The Best Hair Oils For Dry Hair
Williams loves this oil for its hydration properties. "[It's] great for rebalancing the hair moisture levels," she says. "[It] has camellia oil which is great for fast absorption.